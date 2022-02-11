There's been numerous examples over the last year highlighting the importance of mental health in sports.
During the Summer Olympics, gymnast Simone Biles put it into words, and in recent days, U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin has done the same. These two are at the top of their profession, but every day people go through similar struggles.
The Castleton University men's hockey team played their part on Friday to fight the stigma around mental health, holding the inaugural Breaking the Ice on Mental Health game.
The Spartans tied UMass Boston 2-2 at Spartan Arena, but that was just part of the story.
Partnering with Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC), the Spartans are the first men's hockey program in the nation to host an event of this magnitude, with the one-of-a-kind jerseys being auctioned off to fans with all proceeds benefiting RRMC.
Castleton hopes the event has a similar impact to the women's hockey program's annual Pink the Rink game, which just had its 14th incarnation last Friday.
Karen Godnick Barber was the speaker on behalf of the Vermont Department of Health and remarked on the ever-growing importance of mental health.
"Just this week, the U.S.'s Surgeon General acknowledged the devastating COVID-19 is having on mental health of America's young people and we know it isn't limited to our youth," Barber said in her remarks.
"I've personally seen individuals struggle with mental health and I know how hard it can be. That's why this message is incredibly important, as is the message that you are not alone. It is okay to speak up."
While so much good was done off the ice, the Spartans came out with one of their best efforts of the season on it.
When Castleton and UMass Boston met on Jan. 8 in Beantown, it was all Beacons. UMass Boston had nine different guys score in an 11-0 blowout.
That wasn't going to the narrative Friday night at Spartan Arena.
It was Castleton striking first with Brandon Picard burying a one-timer from the right slot less than four minutes into play. The goal was assisted by Jahwara Rennalls and Andrew Stefura.
UMass Boston responded with a goal with 6:44 to go in the first on a back-handed shot by Chris Peters, but the Spartans went into the break up 2-1 after Zach Trempner scored on an odd-man rush, set up by captain Glenn Wiswell.
The Beacons scored the lone goal of the second and the final goal of the game late in the second. Jeffrey Skinner ripped a shot on goal from the high slot and teammate Ethan Nitkin got his stick on it to send it home.
UMass Boston had a significant shot advantage, more than doubling the Spartans.
Castleton goaltender Kyle Alaverdy made big save after big save all night to keep the Spartans afloat, including multiple saves on breakaways.
The senior goalie had 46 saves.
The tie snapped a 10-game losing skid for Castleton.
