CASTLETON — There was more magic in Lucas Morse's cleats in Castleton University's 31-30 victory over Gallaudet on Saturday than Dorothy ever had in her red slippers. Morse rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns including the winning score from two yards out with 42 seconds left in the game at Dave Wolk Stadium.
"I changed my cleats at halftime," Morse said after the pair he started the game with became wet and heavy in the driving rain.
The drier cleats got put to good use immediately. Morse had his number called in each of the first five plays from scrimmage in the new half. He ripped off gains of 29 and 10 yards on two of those carries.
Following the game, Castleton coach Tony Volpone said to his team, "One player, in particular, stood out today."
He didn't have to name him. Everyone knew it was the graduate from nearby Whitehall Central High School.
It concluded a remarkable odyssey at Castleton for Morse. He was unable to play as a freshman so he did filming for the team.
"It was a work injury I had over the summer. That was the only way I could be part of the team," Morse said through a wide smile after the game.
Morse's longest gain of the day was a 54-yard run and he had another carry where he dashed to a 33-yard pickup. His 54-yard run set up his own touchdown carry that closed the score to 27-24 early in the fourth quarter.
Morse and Devin Wollner gave the Spartans a prolific 1-2 punch on the ground. Wollner had 77 yards and two touchdowns to show for his eight carries.
Regular starting quarterback Jake McCarthy was again unable to go due to an injury so sophomore Evan Smith was steady in his place. Smith was 12 of 16 with no interceptions.
Castleton fans were unable to exhale until the Gallaudet's Jonathon Waterman missed a 34-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
Gallaudet was impressive out of the gate, scoring on the game's first series.
The drive was capped by a five-yard TD run by Mikka Harvey.
Noah Crossman cut the lead to 7-3 with his 33-yard field goal but the Bison answered on a 12-yard TD run by Joseph Mendis.
The Spartans were down 14-3 and would be battling uphill the rest of the way.
Wollner's 15-yard TD run was answered by Waterman's 27-yard field goals sending the Bison into halftime with a 17-10 advantage.
Time to change cleats.
Wollner's 13-yard scoring dash and Crossman's PAT drew the Spartans even.
The lead was short lived. Gallaudet's outstanding quarterback Timel Benton scored from a yard out and Waterman nailed a 39-yard field goal to give the Bison a 27-17 cushion.
Morse's TD run closed the margin but Waterman added another field goal to expand the lead to 30-24.
Then, it was the special teams' turn to step up in a clutch situation. CU's Mike Morgan delivered a 46-yard punt that pinned the Bison on their own two-yard line.
That proved too much to overcome for the Gallaudet offense, the drive stalling on their own 48,
That left it up to Morse who got in from three yards out.
Crossman still had to make good on the pressure-packed PAT and he did, giving the Spartans a winning record for the season at 6-4 and 4-2 in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The Bison finish at 5-3 and 3-3 in the ECFC.
Anna Maria defeated SUNY-Maritime 31-7 on Saturday to finish the season as the ECFC champion.
Smith spread the wealth among his receivers, seven different Spartans gathering receptions. Chance Fee, Matthew Hesford and Anthony Martinez had multiple catches.
Chris Rice, who leads the nation in tackles for a loss, closed out his outstanding career with a team-high seven tackles. Rice was one of 21 seniors, who will not be returning, honored in a ceremony prior to the game.
The others are Jared Brockway, Cole Preavy-Carrier, Jacob McCarthy, Ryan Palmisano, Anthony Martinez, Caleb Lisai, Alexander Blaiklock, Matt Hesford, Stephen Harlow, Lucas Morse, Kyle Buckley, Devon Kimball, Mike Morgan, Jayson Gilsinger, Seth Gewanter, Alex Martellio, Spencer Koslak, Tucker Kreh, Kade Gewanter and Dustin Rock.
"We only lose six seniors but Timel Benton will be tough to replace," Gallaudet coach Chuck Goldstein said.
"Every game that we have with Castleton is like this."
NOTES: Morse became the first back to have a 200-yard game for Castleton since Moe Harris rushed for 204 yards against Anna Maria on Halloween of 2018. ... Gallaudet and Castleton have been meeting since 2010. The Spartans now lead the series 6-5. ... Gallaudet's Jacob Hartman had a career-high 10 tackles the previous week and broke that personal mark with a dozen tackles against the Spartans. ... Gallaudet will be adding Sewanee of Tennessee, also known as the University of the South, to its schedule for 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.