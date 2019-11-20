NORTHFIELD — The Battle for the Green Mountain Championship is a highly anticipated event but perhaps some of the drama evaporated over the weekend when Castleton University placed second and Norwich University 15th in a loaded 17-team field at the Roger Williams Invitational in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Wednesday night’s match between Vermont’s only two college wrestling programs played out the same way as Castleton rolled to a 31-13 victory at Andrews Hall.
It was a repeat win for the Spartans who defeated the Cadets 40-9 last season in the Battle for the Green Mountain Championship.
The Spartans asserted themselves early. When Max Tempel earned a win over Ben Forsman by major decision it hiked Castleton’s lead to 13-3.
Cooper Fleming earned a 7-5 decision over Tyler Barker to give the Spartans a commanding 22-3 lead.
When Norwich’s Dan Curren notched a win for Norwich by decision over Jason Hoffman it closed the lead to 26-7, but Mitchell LaFlam got a win at 197 pounds by technical fall to increase Castleton’s advantage to 31-7.
The Cadets secured a win at 285 pounds when Mike Wagner pinning Joseph Galusha to end the match in a 31-13 victory for Castleton.
Also earning wins for the Spartans were Joseph Valentino at 125 pounds and Chance LaPier at 174.
