WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The nationally-ranked Castleton University wrestling team continued its strong 2021-2022 season winning a pair of duals at the Budd Whitehill Duals on Friday.
The Spartans beat Wilkes University 22-14 and bested Ohio Northern University 35-9.
In the matchup with Colonels, Wilkes opened up with a win from Austin Fashouer at 125 pounds as he beat Castleton’s Owen Kretschmer by a 3-2 decision.
The Spartans evened the match at 3-3 with a 4-0 decision for Michael Gonyea against Jack Bauer at 133.
Castleton grabbed the next two matches by a decision.
At 141, the Spartans’ Jame Rodriguez beat Collin Rolak 7-2, and at 149, CU’s Nicholas Roeger beat Max Shaffer 4-2.
In a hard-fought match at 157 pounds, Wilkes picked up a crucial six points when Liam Flaherty pinned Castleton’s Logan Dubuque in 6:29 to tie the match 9-9, in what would end up being the lone pin fall of the dual.
The Spartans responded with a pair of decision wins to open up a six-point lead.
CU’s Michael Angers beat Charles Everdale 8-2 at 165 and the Spartans’ Cooper Fleming bested John DeVito 7-2 at 174.
Colton Babcock was dominant in a match with Castleton’s Sampson Wilkins at 184 pounds, winning 17-2 by technical fall, which occurs when one wrestler scores at least 15 more points than its opponent.
Babcock’s win earned the Colonels five points and gave them a shot in the final two matches, but Castleton won at 197 and 285 to secure the victory.
The Spartans’ Chance LaPier beat Cameron Butka by a 12-3 major decision for four points and Shea Garand earned three points with a 4-2 decision against Sean McCurdy.
Castleton didn’t have to sweat as much down the stretch in its dual with Ohio Northern’s junior varsity team.
The Spartans had 12 points right off the bat with Kretschmer and Gonyea winning by forfeit at 125 and 133.
ONU got on the board with three points at 141 with Cael Vanderhorst beating Rodriguez 4-2 by decision.
Roeger bested Jayden Jones by a 6-4 decision at 149, before Shaun Wagner bested Dubuque at 157 by a 5-4 decision.
Castleton put the dual away with four straight wins from there.
Angers pinned Noah Williamson in 6:11 at 165, Syrus Colon beat Adam Dillon by a 10-8 decision at 174, Wilkins beat Zach Dabney by pin fall in 4:57 at 184 and LaPier beat Jimmy Paletta 18-3 by technical fall at 197.
With the match already decided, ONU’s Jadon Brownlee beat Garand by a 4-2 decision at 285.
In junior varsity action, Castleton beat Messiah University 29-17 and lost to Washington and Lee University 40-8.
Castleton will compete in the second day of the Budd Whitehill Duals on Saturday.
