The Castleton University men’s hockey team hosted their annual Thanksgiving tournament a few weeks ago, but this weekend, it’s the Spartan women taking center stage.
Castleton women’s hockey hosts the Castleton Invitational, which also includes Colby College, SUNY Potsdam and Rivier University.
Colby comes in as the tournament’s defending champion, beating the Spartans 6-0 in the championship game last winter.
This year’s tournament opens on Friday at Spartan Arena with Castleton playing Rivier at 4 p.m. and Potsdam playing Colby at 7 p.m.
Here’s a breakdown of the tournament’s four teams.
CASTLETONCastleton enters the tournament with a 5-5 record and lost three of its last four games after winning four of its opening six games.
Even in losses, the Spartans have been competitive, with only their most recent loss to Elmira being decided by more than two goals. Castleton has played highly-ranked in-state Middlebury and Norwich very well in losing efforts.
This is the second time Castleton will meet Rivier this season. The Spartans shut out the Raiders in their season opener, which was CU’s only shutout this season.
Castleton boasts a pretty balanced offensive attack led by captain Darby Palisi with five goals and four assists. Brooke Greenwood has four goals and five assists. Six other athletes have scored twice.
Three different goalies have gotten the starting nod this season, led by the incumbent starter Kirsten DiCicco. All three goalies have save percentages better than .900 and each has found the win column.
RIVIERRivier has sputtered a bit out of the gate, sporting a 2-5-2 record. The Raiders’ last time out wasn’t great either, getting outscored 11-1 across a two-game weekend set with SUNY Potsdam.
Rivier holds wins against Anna Maria and Johnson & Wales.
Freshman defender Molly Dukesherer has been a bright spot for the Raiders, leading the team in points with five, netting three goals and assisting twice.
Fellow freshmen Jessica Driscoll and Brianna Rumptz also have two goals, as does sophomore Brianna Paxson. Freshman Jillian Hallee has five assists to lead the team.
It’s not shocking that most of the leaders of the Rivier attack are underclassmen, as the team sports just one senior and one junior.
Three goalies have gotten starts for the Raiders led by sophomore Rachel Hinkley who boasts the best saver percentage on the team.
POTSDAM SUNY Potsdam has been a bit up and down in the early stages of the season, but the most recent run of games have been kind to the Bears.
Potsdam enters the weekend tournament with a 6-5 mark, winning three of its last five games, a run that snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bears.
Offensively, the key cog to look out for is senior Kaylee Merrill, who comes into the weekend with 13 goals. As of Wednesday, that mark was three goals better than the second-best scorer in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League. There’s solid scoring depth around Merrill with Alex Quinn scoring five times, Keely Towne scoring four times, Alessia Marandola scoring three times and three others scoring twice.
Four different goalies have gotten starts, but the bulk of action has been given to 6-foot-2 junior Ellie Zurfluh, who has made six starts. All four goalies have found the win column.
COLBYColby hasn’t gotten as much action as its tournament opponents, but it has been dominant thus far with a 6-0 record.
In the most recent USCHO Women’s Division III PairWise rankings, the Mules were ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Through six games, Colby has outscored opponents 28-6.
Scoring has been very balanced for the standout Mules. Meg Rittenhouse and Stephanie Lane both have five goals to lead the team. Rittenhouse also has a team-high seven assists.
Tate Senden has four goals and McKinley Karpa have three goals, while three more athletes have scored twice.
Sophomore Paige Bolyard has been in goal for four of Colby’s six wins. Her save percentage of .956 is a top-10 mark in the nation.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.