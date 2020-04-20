CASTLETON — After five successful seasons that saw his programs win three overall United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association National Championships, Castleton University head Nordic skiing coach Marty Maher announced his retirement Friday.
“I would like to thank everyone for their support over the last five years as we have worked to get the Nordic teams up and running,” said Maher. “I have been lucky to have been able to work with some very good athletes who also are very good students, and I think the program is in a good place.
“In three weeks, I will turn 69, and I have been coaching since I was 23, so it’s time for a break and to get some young blood in here. That being said, I will do what I can to help in the transition.”
Maher, who coached his first season at Castleton in 2015, led the men’s program to back-to-back overall National Championships in 2019 and 2020, while guiding the women’s team to its first-ever overall National Title in 2020.
The men’s team has also won a total of four national titles in different disciplines in addition to its back-to-back overall crowns, while the women’s side won two titles this year in addition to its overall championship.
Not only has the team had success under Maher’s guidance, but he has coached a trio of individual national champions as well. On the women’s side, Megan Greene won the program’s first-ever individual national championship in 2020 by claiming first place in the 7.5-kilometer freestyle.
On the men’s side, John Paluszek has won a pair of individual titles—one in 2019 and one in 2020—while Andrew Doherty topped the podium at nationals for the first time in 2020. The men’s program has also racked up a total of 17 All-America accolades, with the women earning 13 All-America nods in its history.
“We are very appreciative of all the hard work that Marty and his staff put into building this program from the ground up in just five years,” said Castleton Associate Dean for Athletics and Recreation Deanna Tyson. “The teams’ many successes are a direct result of his dedication to the University and his student-athletes.”
Maher came to Castleton after more than 20 years as a high school coach in the region. From 2012 to 2015, he served as the head Nordic coach at Rutland High School, working with both the boys’ and girls’ programs.
Prior to Rutland, Maher served as a physical education teacher and coach at Burr & Burton. With the Bulldogs he took over a nearly dormant program and just six years later his girls’ team won their first state championship.
By the time he retired from Burr & Burton in 2012, he had over 20 Nordic skiers on his team and in 2014 he was inducted to the Burr & Burton Athletic Hall of Fame for his work as a coach.
A search for a new head Nordic skiing coach will begin in the coming weeks.
