The Castleton men’s and women’s Alpine ski teams were back on the slopes Tuesday, the men at Stowe Mountain and the women at Okemo Mountain.
The Spartans’ Petra Veljkovic finished 26th in the morning giant slalom race at Okemo and improved to 14th in the afternoon. She was the top Castleton finisher in both races. Her time in the morning was 2:15.28 and 2:10.74 in the afternoon.
Karoline Rettenbacher was similarly strong in the second race. She was 32nd in the morning race, while she finished 20th in the afternoon, with a time of 2:11.86.
Birgit Kinneberg and Lena Soehnle both were top-30 finishers in the afternoon race as well.
It was a strong day for the University of Vermont. In the morning, Rachael DesRochers won with a time of 2:09.34, which bested UVM teammate Justine Clement and Dartmouth College’s Ellie Curtis by less than a second.
Burke Mountain Academy’s Zoe Michael and UVM’s Ella Renzoni were in the top five as well.
Renzoni won the afternoon race with a time of 2:05.59. Clement took second once again in 2:05.73. Dartmouth’s Olivia Holm was less than a second off the winning time as well.
Britt Richardson and Lydia Riddell rounded out the top five.
At Stowe, Castleton graduate student Hans Poelmann finished 36th in the men’s giant slalom with a time of 2:11.16.
Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s Maximilien Hoder was first in the GS with a time of 2:04.62. Burke Mountain Academy’s Cailin Apple was second 0.06 seconds behind Hoder. Cochran Ski Area’s John Kerbaugh was 0.59 seconds behind in third.
Killington Mountain School’s Sawyer Reed and Mount Mansfield’s James Rosenbloom rounded out the top five.
NORDIC SKIING
Junior Worlds
VUOKATTI, Finland — The FIS Nordic Junior World Championships began on Tuesday with the 1.4k classic sprint races.
Peru native and Stratton Mountain School Elite T2 skier Will Koch was 43rd in qualifying with a time of 3:21.05, which was 17.9 seconds off the top qualifying time. Craftsbury Nordic Ski Club’s Finn Sweet was a spot behind in 44th, with a time of 3:21.49.
Zanden McMullen was the top American qualifier in 11th. McMullen, an Alaska Pacific University product, finished 21st in the final. Finland’s Nilo Moilanen came out with the win.
On the women’s side, University of Vermont sophomore Waverly Gebhardt was 28th in qualifying with a time of 2:50.38. Gebhardt was 25th in the final, while Poland’s Monika Skinder took home top honors.
Harwood High’s Ava Thurston was 36th in qualifying. The Mansfield Nordic product had a time of 2:52.10. Craftsbury Nordic’s Nina Seeman was 45th with a time of 2:54.43.
The U23 skiers take center stage on Wednesday as they begin their World Championship road with classic sprint races.
SNOWBOARDING
World Championships
IDRE FJÄLL, Sweden — Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold finished 26th in FIS Snowboard Cross World Championships qualifying on Tuesday.
The top American men’s qualifiers were Hagen Kearney and Jake Vedder.
Stratton Mountain School product Lindsey Jacobellis was sixth in women’s qualifying.
The snowboard cross finals are set for Thursday and the team finals are on Friday.
BIATHLON
World Championships
POKLJUKA, Slovenia — The IBU World Championships get started on Wednesday with the 4x7.5k mixed relay competition.
A pair of Craftsbury Green Racing Project athletes will be in the relay for the U.S. Jake Brown, from Minnesota, and Clare Egan, from Maine, will represent CGRP, and are joined by U.S. teammates Sean Doherty and Joanne Reid in Wednesday’s competition.
Rutland High graduate Chloe Levins is one of 10 people on the U.S. team, in what will be her first senior-level world championship.
All events will air live on the Olympic Channel with coverage also on NBC Sports Network.
