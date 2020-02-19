The opportunity for revenge will be a powerful motivator for the University of Vermont men’s basketball team as the Catamounts put their 11-game winning streak on the line Thursday at Stony Brook.
Vermont suffered its only conference loss on Jan. 8 with an 81-77 loss against the Seawolves in Burlington. The teams will meet again when UVM visits the Empire State for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Island Federal Arena. The matchup will be nationally televised on ESPNU, with Robert Lee and Julianne Viani-Braen on the call.
Since dropping the America East opener, the Catamounts have been dominant in conference play. Their win streak is tied for the fifth-longest in the nation. The Cats have held their opponents to an average of 60 points per game and have outscored other teams by an average of 18 points.
Vermont is 21-6 overalls and 11-1 in the America East. Stony Brook stands at 17-9 overall and 8-3 in the conference.
Stony Brook sits second in the conference standings behind Vermont after suffering a 68-65 loss to Hartford, an 83-79 loss to Binghamton and an 81-64 defeat against New Hampshire. The Seawolves have the highest 3-point shooting percentage in the league (34.5%) while boasting a stingy defense that ranks second behind the Catamounts in field-goal percentage defense (39%).
The Seawolves are paced offensively by Elijah Olaniyi with 19 points per game, marking the second-highest scoring average in the league. Olaniyi missed the Binghamton game with a high ankle sprain. Makale Foreman averages 15 points per game and Andrew Garcia is close behind with 13 points per game. Mouhamadou Gueye is the America East’s top shot blocker with two swats per game.
Stony Brook snapped Vermont’s seven-game winning streak in the all-time series with the victory at Patrick Gym. The Green and Gold lead the head-to-head series 31-12. Either the Catamounts or Seawolves have appeared in the America East title game each season during the past decade. The rivals faced one another in the 2012 and 2016 title games and settled for a split.
UVM has held its opponents to 58.5 points per game this season, the third-lowest scoring defense in the country. The mark is the lowest by a Vermont team since 1951, when the Catamounts kept their opponents to 53.7 points per game. In conference play, the Green and Gold have surrendered 60 or fewer points eight times. Vermont forward and Rochester, N.Y., native Anthony Lamb has torched teams when playing in his home state. The senior has averaged 15.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game with three double-doubles in 13 career games in New York. He has shot 48% (69 of 144) from the floor and he helped the Cats to a 12-1 record. Lamb has averaged 21 points and eight rebounds per game in the Empire State this year.
Fans can watch Thursday’s game in the Burlington area at EB Strong’s, Halvorson’s Upstreet Café, The Windjammer Upper Deck Pub and Zero Gravity Brewery.
