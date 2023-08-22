The University of Vermont men established themselves as soccer royalty last fall while going 16-4-2 and advancing to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.
Now expectations have never been higher around the Queen City as the Catamounts prepare to kick off the season Thursday. Coach Rob Dow's side will attempt to back up the hype when it hosts Western Michigan at 6 p.m. Thursday at Virtue Field. The Cats closed out last year's campaign ranked No. 4 in the nation, and this year's squad received the No. 12 ranking in the Unites Soccer Coaches Association Preseason Poll.
The 2022 Cats suffered a 1-0 loss to Albany in the title match of the America East Tournament but received an at-large bid to the Big Dance. Vermont rallied to a 3-2 overtime victory over Quinnipiac and a 3-2 win at SMU before coasting to a 3-0 quarterfinal win over UCLA. The team's national title hopes were finally dashed during a 2-1 semifinal loss at eventual champ Syracuse.
The 2023 Catamounts weigh in as the No. 1 team in the Northeast Region and are followed by Cornell, New Hampshire, Penn, Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Brown, St. Francis and UMBC. Despite the top regional billing, Dow's squad will be motivated by the fact that it was selected to finish second behind UNH in the America East Preseason Poll.
Vermont will face off against three teams that enter the season in the top 25, with matches scheduled against No. 23 UNH, No. 22 Akron and No. 20 Cornell. Last season the Cats set a program record by holding opponents scoreless for a stretch of over 792 consecutive minutes and wound up ranked ninth in the country for goals-against average (.720).
A year ago the Catamounts outscored opponents 46-16 and held a 346-176 advantage in shots. Vermont players were handed 48 yellow cards and three reds, compared to 36 yellows and two reds by opponents.
This year's lineup is infused with international talent, featuring players from Israel, Germany, Gibraltar, Hong Kong and Canada. Vermont's roster also includes four athletes from Massachusetts and three players from Maine. The natives from the Green Mountain State are Burlington's Karl Daly and Nash Barlow, who helped the Seahorses win the Division I championship in 2020.
Goalie Edgar Vargas will have some big shoes to fill after taking over for veteran Nate Silveira, who recorded nine shutouts and started 21 matches last year. Vargas is a senior captain, but he's only been in the starting lineup twice for the Catamounts while serving mostly as a backup to Silveira.
The Catamounts will also attempt to rebuild in the field after five players graduated who made at least 14 starting appearances last year. Alex Nagy (nine goals, nine assists), Noah Egan (four goals, one assist), Joe Morrison (two goals, three assists), Garrett Lillie (two goals, two assists) and Yves Borie (three goals) were among the team's top contributors in 2022, leaving a massive void for this year's offense.
The good news for UVM is that forwards Max Murray, Yaniv Bazini and Mujtaba Mirhasan give the Cats plenty of returning firepower along with midfielder Daniel Pacella. Murray started 18 games last fall, registering 10 goals and five assists. He buried two game-winners and directed 50% of his shots on target. Bazini (five goals, three assists) made 19 starts for UVM and netted a team-high three game-winning goals.
Mirhasan was only in the starting lineup twice in 2022 but made his presence known during 20 appearances. He tucked away four goals after firing 10 shots on frame. Pacella (two goals, two assists) will also wear the captain's arm band along with Vargas this fall. He started eight matches and was a weapon from off the bench in a dozen other contests.
Returning defender Sebastian Gebhart made 17 starts last year, while teammate Adrian Schulze Solano made 18 starts. Schulze Solano was a 2022 Second Team All-Conference Selection and was named the Most Outstanding Player during the 2021 America East Championship.
The back line will have to be sharp against a Western Michigan squad that's powered by 15 upperclassmen, including preseason All-Conference athletes Charlie Sharp and Dylan Sing. Sharp is a 6-foot-5 forward who notched 11 goals last year, pushing his career total to 23. Siing is a 6-foot-3 striker who chipped in with six goals and seven assists last fall. Jonathan Robinson and Jaylen Shannon are also top threats for the Broncos.
Last year Western Michigan won the MAC Championship for the second time and advanced to the Third Round of the NCAA Tournament. This year coach Chad Wiserman and the Broncos are playing in the Missouri Valley Conference and were projected to finish second in their league during the preseason poll.