ITHACA, N.Y. — Vermont and Cornell exchanged early first-half goals, but Max Murray’s strike was the difference-maker as the Catamounts defeated the Big Red 2-1 on Tuesday night at Berman Field.
With the victory, UVM completes its Ivy League sweep after earning previous victories over Princeton and Harvard. Vermont improves to 4-1-1, while Cornell falls to 3-1.
“We played against a top Cornell team tonight,” Catamounts coach Rob Dow said. “To win at Cornell is a big accomplishment in itself. We are happy about developing the work ethic and grit to close out games on the road.”
The Catamounts and Big Red traded goals in the first 13 minutes of the game. Yaniv Bazini opened the scoring with his third goal of the season in the 11th minute. Cornell’s Westin Carnevale countered with a goal 69 seconds later for the early equalizer.
Murray gave Vermont the lead in the 19th minute with his second goal in as many games. The junior capitalized on a rebound inside the 6-yard box and buried it home for the clinching tally. Joe Morrison fired the initial shot that was stopped by Cornell goalie Ryan Friedberg (three saves) and was credited with the assist.
The Big Red had a 4-1 shots advantage in the second half in their effort to tie the game. One of Cornell’s strongest chances came in the 73rd minute when Noel Ortega fired a shot that was stymied by UVM keeper Nate Silveira (three saves).
The Catamounts played with 10 men late in the game after Sebastian Gebhart was booked with a red card in the 81st minute. UVM held Cornell to only one shot and one corner kick down the stretch to grind out the win.
Bazini registered three of Vermont’s six shots, including three of the five shots on goal. Morrison and Murray were credited with the remainder of UVM’s shots.
The Catamounts will host UC Irvine at 7 p.m. Sunday in a game that will broadcast live on ESPN+. The matchup is a part of the Morgan Stanley Peter Baldwin Community Youth Soccer Weekend. The annual event honor Baldwin’s memory and his commitment to the special Vermont soccer community. Baldwin, a 1968 graduate and 1984 UVM Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, guided the Catamounts to three straight Yankee Conference titles and currently ranks fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list. Kids 12-and-younger wearing their favorite youth jersey will receive free admission to the game.
MEN’S RUGBY
Norwich 26, Arby 24
WEST POINT, N.Y. — The Cadets rallied in thrilling fashion to beat Army West Point for the first time in over 20 years.
Army broke open the scoreless deadlock early on a try before the Cadets recorded back-to-back Blake Wolliston scores and Leo Clayburgh conversions to race ahead 14-5. The Black Knights responded with a quick score before halftime.
Despite Army’s attempt to gain some offensive rhythm before the break, Norwich’s offensive shut down any hope of a comeback. A pair of scores from John Hardee and Brady Kline and a single conversion from Clayburgh pushed Norwich in front 26-10. Army tallied two more converted tries to narrow the’ deficit, but would it run of time against Norwich’s stalwart defense. The Cadets will host the University of Connecticut at 2 p.m. Saturday as part of Homecoming weekend.
