BOSTON — The America East Conference announced a new twist to the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball league schedule.
The format will feature a full double round-robin schedule of 18 conference games. Schools will play a weekend series with games slated for each Saturday and Sunday. Each team will host the same opponent on back-to-back days for two games.
“We acknowledge this will be a unique season with many variables both within and outside of our control, but believe this format along with our health and safety protocols will best position each institution and the conference for basketball competition,” said America East Commissioner, Amy Huchthausen. “By prioritizing conference play, reducing travel and preserving flexibility, this schedule will give us the best opportunity to successfully navigate this season in the safest way possible.”
The UVM men were poised to host the league title game last winter before all tournament action was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year the Cats will welcome five teams to Patrick Gym. The New Jersey Institute of Technology will make the trip to Burlington for games Dec. 27-28. That will be followed by doubleheaders against Albany (Jan. 2-3), Maine (Jan. 16-17), Stony Brook (Jan. 30-31), and New Hampshire (Feb. 18-19).
“Today’s release of the America East Basketball schedules is another important step toward return to competition for our teams,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman. “I appreciate the leadership of Commissioner Huchthausen and the America East staff who have been highly collaborative in working with the membership to create schedules and protocols that prioritize safety while providing student-athletes with an opportunity for meaningful competition.”
The UVM women will get the conference slate underway against UMass Lowell with a two-game series set for Dec. 19-20. The UVM men will travel to play UMass-Lowell the same weekend. The Lad Cats will host four league opponents: UMass Lowell, Binghamton (Jan. 9-10), Hartford (Jan. 23-24) and UMBC (Feb. 27-28).
The women will head to Long Island to play defending conference champion Stony Brook on Jan. 30-31. The men will play the regular season finale at UMBC on Feb. 27-28 in a rematch of last year’s America East semifinal.
While spectators will not be permitted, all conferences games will be streamed on ESPN3 or ESPN+. UVM’s non-conference schedule and game times will be announced at a later date.
UVM WOMEN
CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Dec. 19-20 – vs. UMass Lowell Dec. 27-28 – at NJIT Jan. 2-3 – at UAlbany Jan. 9-10 – vs. Binghamton Jan. 16-17 – at Maine Jan. 23-24 – vs. Hartford Jan. 30-31 – at Stony Brook Feb. 13-14 – at New Hampshire Feb. 27-28 – vs. UMBC
UVM MEN
CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Dec. 19-20 – at UMass Lowell Dec. 27-28 – vs. NJIT Jan. 2-3 – vs. UAlbany Jan. 9-10 – at Binghamton Jan. 16-17 – vs. Maine Jan. 23-24 – at Hartford Jan. 30-31 – vs. Stony Brook Feb. 18-19 – vs. New Hampshire Feb. 27-28 – at UMBC
