If you have followed the Connecticut Valley high school sports scene for any amount of time, you know Mike Hatt. He has logged years of head coaching in football and basketball. He has been in places like Springfield High and Brattleboro Union High School on the Vermont side of the Connecticut and has been on the sidelines of the New Hampshire side of the river at Stevens High and Newport.
He knows the game of football inside and out so Evan Chadwick will rely on him plenty as he describes the action on the football field for the Brattleboro Colonels over WTSA.
Chadwick is learning football on the fly.
The common denominator for Hatt and Chadwick is basketball.
Chadwick and his brother Will Chadwick were 1,000-point scorers at the defunct Rochester High School.
Chadwick is also back on the sidelines in the gym this season. About a month ago, he was hired as the new boys varsity basketball coach at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Lawyer by day, football broadcaster and basketball coach by night. That is Chadwick’s busy life now.
“I am the boss (at the law firm) so I sort of get to make my own schedule,” Chadwick said.
Chadwick has always been interested in broadcast and print sports journalism. He has had flings with both and has broadcast local basketball, baseball and softball games.
Football is new and the debut was far from a classic with Bellows Falls cruising to a 36-7 victory over Brattleboro on Friday night.
Chadwick, though, thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
“Mike and I meshed pretty well,” Chadwick said. “We made some rookie mistakes. But like with anything, you develop as you go on.”
This is Chadwick’s second stint as the BF basketball coach. He also was at the helm of the program from 2008 through 2014.
He took one big lesson away from those years.
“I learned not to be so concerned with the wins and losses,” Chadwick said. “That will take care of itself if the players buy in.”
He learned to embrace the game of basketball playing for Zeus Lary and Jeff Swann at Rochester High.
“I love the game because of them,” Chadwick said.
“Zeus was more of a disciplinarian. He kept the kids accountable.
“Jeff was more of a players’ coach. He played along with us and he kept the game fun.”
Chadwick began his college days at Elon University in North Carolina but transferred to Keene State.
“I am a New England kid. I’ll die here,” Chadwick said of the transfer.
He has great memories of playing in that little Rochester High gym and everything else that went with suiting up for the Rockets.
“We lived for the Bob A Tournament (hosted by Proctor) each year,” Chadwick said. “And all of those game against Whitcomb for the Beanpot (Trophy) I will remember forever.”
Now, he will have his own special games to prepare the Terriers for and they will include the season opener in the Green Mountain Tip-Off Tournament just down the road in Chester.
Closing in on 100St. Johnsbury Academy graduate Peter Gallagher will notch his 100th career victory the next time his Ursinus College football team wins a game.
Gallagher reached 99 wins over the weekend when the Bears beat up on Alvernia 42-6.
His first chance for the milestone comes on Saturday at Johns Hopkins where another Northeast Kingdom native Bob Benson was once a member of the coaching staff.
Benson, a North Country Union graduate, is now the associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Penn.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.