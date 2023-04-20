Who was that co-ed hitchhiking on a cold Colorado day with skis?
That is just a small part of Suzy Chaffee's story — one of overcoming obstacles, embracing causes and becoming a world champion.
Chaffee thought little of her athletic life at Rutland High School. There were few opportunities in the sports arena. She was a 1964 RHS graduate, so she was there prior to the Title IX legislation that leveled the playing field for female athletes with their male counterparts.
The lack of emphasis on girls sports did not occur to her.
"I just thought that's the way it was," Chaffee said.
She had her own athletic avenue: the ski slopes. She was an outstanding ski racer in high school.
That led to a high school job with the Rutland Herald.
"They said, 'Why don't you cover the races,'" Chaffee said this week from her home in Mexico.
"I had to be very objective."
Marsha Fletcher was a few years ahead of Chaffee at RHS, where she was also a ski racer.
"She beat the boys. It was good for me to see that," Chaffee said.
When she got to the University of Denver, Chaffee felt that she would fit right in with the boys on the team. After all, her brother Rick Chaffee was a ski racer at the school.
"I just thought everything would be cool," she said.
But here she received a jarring revelation.
"They wouldn't let me in the team car," Chaffee said.
The reason, she said, was that she did not have NCAA insurance. Only men could attain it.
"I hitchhiked 80 miles to train," she said of the trip from campus to Evergreen.
One day, she held a sign as she was hitchhiking, reading "Evergreen or Bust."
But everyone knows the story: Not discrimination or any other obstacles could deter Suzy Chaffee. Her story is one of great victories and successes.
She won the World Freestyle Ski Championship three times. She was inducted into the Ski Hall of Fame for three different categories — Alpine, Freestyle and Sport Builder.
That Title IX legislation that she was born too early to benefit from in high school? She helped lead the battle to make it a reality.
"The Physical Education Teachers of America asked me to lead a Title IX march in Washington," Chaffee said.
They marched to the White House and set up a meeting with the likes of Walter Mondale and Billie Jean King.
Chaffee's victories piled up like the snow. She carved out success on the World Cup tour, the Olympics and rang up those three consecutive Freestyle world championships in ballet.
Striking gold in ballet was kind of like fulfilling a lifelong dream.
"I was a ballerina. I did ballet when I was 6 years old. I always had this fantasy of dancing down a mountain," she said.
It was in the late 1970s that she danced into everyone's living room in a commercial for Chapstick lip balm.
Strikingly beautiful, her commercial resonated with the national TV audience, and she became known as "Suzy Chapstick."
Some might think that she might resent being known more for the television commercial than her vast accomplishments on snow, but Chaffee does not see it that way.
"What it (the commercial) did do was start the fun/fitness revolution," Chaffee said.
She was on the Presidents Council on Fitness under four United States presidents.
High-level ski racing runs through Suzy's family. Her brother Rick competed in the Olympics and her mother Stevia Korzun was set to race in the 1940 Olympic Games that were cancelled because of Germany's invasion of Poland leading to World War II.
She credits having brothers like Rick and Tim, captain of the Alpine team at Harvard, who were role models to her in the sport as part of her success.
"I wanted to emulate them," she said.
But for all the Halls of Fame where she is enshrined and all the medals and trophies she has amassed, the upcoming honor she will receive on April 29 will be special and unique to her. That is the night she will be inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in Burlington.
She will be taking her place among other inductees, many from the world of skiing — people like Andrea Mead Lawrence, Barbara Ann Cochran, Bobby Cochran, Marilyn Cochran, Mickey and Ginny Cochran and Lindy Cochran.
The night will have a stamp on it for Chaffee that other honors do not.
"It is a chance to come back to my beloved Vermont and connect with old friends as well as with some of my relatives I have never met," Chaffee said.
Embracing causes
Helping people has always been a theme in Chaffee's life.
Her dedication to her part in bringing Title IX to fruition is only one example.
She has taken up the quest to tackle the problems associated with climate change.
She has fought for equal pay for women.
Chaffee was co-founder of the Native Voices Foundation that helps Native Americans exchange native dancing and ceremonies for the chance to ski.
Chaffee said she has seen Native Americans execute snowdances that saved the winter at Colorado ski resorts in years that they were starving for snow. She has witnessed them performing raindances that saved farmers who were being devastated by droughts.
If you are a skeptic, Chaffee will not be offended.
You see, for many years she thought the snow and raindances that saved ski areas and farms were just coincidences.
It was in 1996 during a drought that was choking the livelihood of Kansas farmers that she came to fervidly believe in this contribution by the Native Americans.
She is passionate about securing the passage of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which Chaffee said "would boost the economy $4.3 trillion, so we can afford a renewable-powered America now since 2030 is much too late."
Chaffee's work pace is still a whirlwind. She has not slowed down at age 76 and is using this trip to Vermont not only to attend her HOF induction ceremony but to try to schedule a meeting with Sen. Bernie Sanders to further her work with her causes.
She calls Sanders her superhero for the way in which his "solutions, similar to the Scandinavian countries, have transformed America."
The beginning
Chaffee was one of those kids who grew up skiing at High Pond, the now defunct family ski area in Hubbardton.
High Pond was started as the personal ski area for Doug Burden, someone Chaffee speaks about in reverential tones.
Burden was a 20-year-old Middlebury College student when he set a record for downhill skiing on Mount Mansfield.
He was one of America's top ski racers, but that career was ended in 1954 by a serious ski-racing accident.
Chaffee recalled High Pond as the "farm team," a facility considered a lesser place than Pico, where the Rutland team was training.
That was why it was so special when it happened: "We beat the Rutland team."
It was at High Pond where one of her coaches said to Chaffee, "You're a pretty little thing, but you are never going to make it."
Suzy Chaffee made it in a big, big way. Her trails traversed the world's most iconic ski mountains, a path to the White House and hitching rides along a Colorado Highway.
Next stop: The Delta Burlington Hotel in South Burlington on April 29.
