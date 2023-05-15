WEST HAVEN — Kevin Chaffee ended a long dry spell at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday and he did it with authority.
The Bradford racer posted his first win at the track in five years, while six other feature races featured a mix of first-time winners and familiar faces in victory lane.
Chaffee’s victory in the headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified division was his first since July 2018. He started fifth on the 24-car field and was able to capitalize on two quick cautions in the first four laps to get through traffic and take the lead from Allan Hammond at lap 5. Two more back-to-back yellow flags bunched the field at laps 14 and 15, but Chaffee held serve the whole time and drove away for a comfortable 4.254-second margin of victory.
Shaftsbury's Marty Kelly III posted the runner-up finish. Former track champion Vince Quenneville ran with the leaders all race and finished third, followed by fellow veteran Jimmy Ryan and strong young racer David Boisclair.
The traveling Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) tour opened its 2023 season with its first of four Devil’s Bowl appearances of the year, and a familiar driver stood in the winner’s circle at the end of a quick 25 laps. Stephentown, N.Y.’s Matt Tanner took the lead from polesitter Travis Billington on the second lap and never looked back, beating Canadian racer Jordan Poirier by 5.223 seconds.
Beloeil, Que., native Poirier ran from a 14th-place starting spot after a qualifying crash to the runner-up finish. Young driver Chase Moran scored his first-ever Sprint Car podium finish by taking third. Defending SCoNE champion Chris Donnelly finished fourth and Billington held on for fifth.
Second-generation driver A.J. Munger of nearby Benson Landing picked up right where he unexpectedly left off last week, topping the 25-lap feature for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division, the third win of his career.
Gary English was a solid runner-up finisher, tying his best mark, while polesitter Hunter Nutter held on to third place. Jason Quenneville and Bob Kilburn were fourth and fifth respectively.
The Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman class saw its first first-time winner of the year in Josh “Boomer” Patterson. The Milton resident survived multiple restarts for the win.
Tyler Travis finished second for the second time in as many events in 2023, and Adam LaFountain posted his first podium run of the season in third place. Bobbi Jo Hults was fourth and Randy Edson was fifth,
Chayton Young took the trophy home to Wynantskill, N.Y., following the 15-lap Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint feature in a tight battle with fellow teenager Gage Provencher. Provencher settled for second ahead of defending champion Logan Denis, veteran John Smith, and relative newcomer Chris Lennox.
Orwell’s Jakobee Alger was a first-time winner in the 15-lap “A” Feature for the Mini Stock division. Craig Kirby posted a runner-up finish, and Mini Stock veteran Jake Barrows took his first podium of the year in third. Mark Mahoney was fourth and Levi Cram crossed the finish line in fifth.
Cram’s computer module failed technical inspection and he was disqualified, moving Jarrod Colburn up in line.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday at 6 p.m. with the season’s first 50-lap Enduro race. All weekly divisions (except Crown Vics) will be on the card, and the 500cc Mini Sprints will have a special three-segment, $250-to-win event. The annual Kids’ Poster Contest will also be held.
