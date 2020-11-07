BURLINGTON — The CVU girls soccer team was looking for its fourth straight state championship, but South Burlington had other ideas.
The Wolves bested the Redhawks 2-1 to win the Division I state championship Saturday at Burlington High School.
The title is South Burlington's first since 2010. The two teams met in the 2011 final as well, with CVU winning that one.
Josie Pecor started the scoring for the Redhawks, her 21st of the season, early in the first half.
The Wolves' Madison King-Thurber knotted the score midway through the half, with a misplay by the CVU defense. It was the first non-penalty kick goal allowed by the Redhawks this year.
Rachel Kelley buried the game-winner in the closing minutes and South Burlington held on.
GIRLS SOCCER
U-32 2, Rice 1
SO. BURLINGTON — The U-32 girls soccer team captured its first state title in program history, besting defending-champion Rice in the Division II state final Saturday at South Burlington High School.
Caroline Kirby scored the game's first goal off a nice set up by Sasha Kennedy. The two flipped roles in the second half with Kirby assisting on a Kennedy goal.
The Green Knights' Laura Hoak netted a goal in the second half on an assist from Autumn Carstensen, but that was all Rice could muster.
BOYS SOCCER
Burlington 1, Essex 0
BURLINGTON — Goals were at a premium in the Division I boys state championship between Burlington and Essex.
It was Gonzalaiz Arakaza who finally put the Seahorses ahead in the 89th minute and it held to give Burlington the state title on its home field.
Montpelier 2, Milton 1
SO. BURLINGTON — Montpelier claimed its first state title in 24 years, besting Milton 2-1 on Saturday in the Division II boys state championship game.
Zack Logan scored Milton's lone goal in the ninth minute. The Solons answered back in the 30th minute with Ronnie Riby-Williams connecting on a pass to Brooks Duprey who scored.
Leo Riby-Williams netted the game-winner with 1:06 to play off an assist from Quinn Mills.
FOOTBALL
Colchester 35, CVU 33
HINESBURG — The Colchester football team pulled out a 35-33 win against CVU in the Burlington area 7-on-7 championship on Saturday.
St. Johnsbury 42, Spaulding 28
ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury football team won the 7-on-7 regional championship against Spaulding 42-28 Saturday afternoon.
The Hilltoppers led by one point at the half, but opened up the score late with a pair of touchdowns to secure the win.
St. Johnsbury and Colchester join Rutland and Windsor as the champions of the state's four 7-on-7 regions.
