WINDSOR — A week after winning a state title with Mount St. Joseph, coach Chris Charbonneau will pilot the South boys Division I/II team at the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association all-star day Saturday at Windsor High School.
He will have his top two players in the all-senior game that caps the day's festivities at 5 p.m. in a matchup against northern contemporaries. Logan Montilla and Leo Carranza will represent the Mounties.
The roster for the South girls D-III/IV team was also announced on Wednesday and girls D-IV state champion West Rutland has two players there in Samantha Callahan and Kasey Serrani.
The Green Mountain girls of Chester have their own all-star team; five members will be playing one last time for team coach Terry Farrell.
The VBCA will announce the members of the other South teams as coaching staffs make them available. In all, four games will be played Saturday along with 3-point shooting contests, awards, and the announcement of the boys and girls players of the year.
Boys I/II South roster
Tyler Rowe and Dylan Mackie, Otter Valley; Logan Montilla and Leo Carranza, MSJ; Jacob Lorman and Jamison Evans, Rutland; Zack Ames and Will Grabowski, Mill River; Logan Rodriguez, Mount Abraham; Jake Nicholson, Pat Forstmann and Will Frank, Burr and Burton; Adam Newton, Brattleboro; Parker Beatty, Middlebury; Colby Picard, Lamoille; coach Chris Charbonneau, MSJ.
Girls III/IV roster
Samantha Callahan and Kasey Serrani, West Rutland; Paige Karl, Annie Lamson, Maya Lewis, Rachel Guerra and Hannah Buffum, Green Mountain; Jarret Niles, Twin Valley; Mikara White, Blue Mountain; Julia Lee and Sophie Markowski, MSJ; Emily Perham, Black River; Kierstyn Hess, Arlington; Brooke McKeen, Windsor; Sierra Fillion, Leland & Gray; head coach, Terry Farrell, Green Mountain.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Castleton 15, Maine-Farmington 5
CASTLETON — The Spartans ripped off an 8-2 halftime lead and Castleton rolled over winless Maine-Farmington 15-5 in non-conference women's lacrosse on Wednesday.
Morgan Derosia, Abbie Lesure and Erin McKenna each had a hat trick for the 2-3 Spartans, with Derosia dishing out a pair of assists. Megan Krumm and Emma Best each scored twice for Castleton.
Samantha Hebb had three saves and Raven Payne one in the Castleton net while Heather Boland had seven and Lydia Wasini two for Maine-Farmington. Keilly Lynch led the 0-4 Farmington offense with three goals.
The Spartans are back in action against visiting Norwich on Sunday at 2 p.m.
