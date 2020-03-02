Haven't we met before? Yeah, on the gym floor, or at the Berlin Mall or maybe at the Wayside Diner out on the Barre-Montpelier Road.
Familiar foes Spaulding and U-32 waste no time in getting together for the Division II girls basketball tournament, colliding head-on in the opening round.
Spaulding split its two regular season games with the Raiders.
Neighboring rivals often meet in the postseason but then there is the other extreme. You are unlikely to find a longer trip than coach Buddy Hayford and his Twin Valley Wildcats will be making on Tuesday for their first-round Division IV game.
Their destination: Richford, a town snug against the Canadian border. Those 213 miles can make for a lot of team bonding.
Whether you are playing someone next door or at the other end of the state, the dream begins with your first playoff game.
If the seeds hold in Division IV, West Rutland and Proctor will be meeting one another and you can't find many schools closer together than those two.
Unlike U-32 and Spaulding, this rivalry game won't be a song or two on the car radio away. Proctor and the Golden Horde will be going to Barre to play - if the seeds hold - for the championship game - on March 14. They won't mind a bit.
It's the time of year when caravans of cars leave towns and set out for what they hope will be the beginning of a road that will make memories for a lifetime and possibly even yield a state championship.
Here's snapshot of the four divisions.
DIVISION I
The favorite: There is only one and it is a prohibitive favorite. CVU rolled through the season with a 20-0 record and never really had a close call.
Most intriguing first-round matchup. St. Johnsbury and Rutland do not play until the quarterfinals because there are only 11 teams in the D-I playoffs. But this is an interesting opening contest pitting teams with identical records. The Raiders must make the trip into the Northeast Kingdom as the No. 5 seed. St. Johnsbury is seeded No. 4.
The Raiders and Hilltoppers split competitive games during the season, Rutland winning 35-33 at home and then falling 46-36 in the Kingdom. Another close one is expected.
Dark horse: BFA-St. Albans lurks as the No. 6 seed with an 11-9 record but the Comets came within 17 of CVU. Only defending state champion St. Johnsbury played the Redhawks tougher, losing by 11.
Fun fact: CVU coach Ute Bowman Otley was a key member of the Dartmouth women's basketball teams that won four consecutive Ivy League from 1987 through 1990.
DIVISION II
The favorites: No. 1 Fair Haven has to be the favorite. Nobody has beaten them yet. But the Slaters, who ride the accurate long-range sniping of Ryleigh Coloutti and a strong cast around her, have had some scares. Burr and Burton threw one of the scares into the Slaters and that is a possible semifinal matchup.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: The game in White River Junction between No. 8. Hartford and No. 9 Springfield is a tough one to figure. The Cosmos met Hartford only last week and Hartford won 38-32. But the Cosmos won the first meeting 52-43.
Springfield began the season 6-0 but has endured a late-season swoon. The Cosmos hope to rediscover the magic.
The dark horse: Mount Abraham is a No. 6 seed but the Eagles are scary. They played five games against Division I teams but did drop the regular-season finale to D-II Enosburg.
Fun fact: Ashley Proteau of No. 3 Harwood and Fair Haven's Courtney Brewster are cousins.
There is plenty of excitement around Harwood because the Highlanders have not been to the Barre Aud since 1980.
DIVISION III
Favorites: There is not one clear cut favorite in this division. Lake Region has the top seed but many believe No. 2 Windsor is the favorite.
Then, there is No. 3 Thetford, a team that split close games with Windsor during the season.
Thetford has tons of Barre Auditorium experience. Coach Eric Ward's day job is with the U.S. Postal Service and neither rain, sleet, snow or anything else has kept his Panthers from the Barre Aud, site of the semifinals and finals. Thetford is gunning for its ninth straight trip to Barre.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 9 Otter Valley at No. 8 White River Valley. The Otters are better than their 9-11 record but 13-7 WRV is also a sleeper.
Dark horse: Bellows Falls is not your garden variety No. 6 seed. The Terriers are 15-5 after an 0-4 start.
But Otter Valley is another dark horse. The No. 9 Otters' 9-11 record includes a four-game winning streak at the end. They also have a sweep of Division II Springfield.
Fun fact: Barry Emerson's Oxbow team will be looking to add luster to one of the state's most storied programs when the No. 5 Olympians clash with No. 12 Stowe on Tuesday evening. The O's have won 13 state crowns and can claim two of the state's three 2,000-point scorers in girls basketball - sisters Jade and Jasmyn Huntington.
DIVISION IV
The favorites: No. 1 West Rutland and No. 2 Proctor are clear favorites but No. 4 Mid-Vermont Christian put itself on a blurred line of dark horse and contender when it upset Proctor late in the season.
Most intriguing first-round game: No. 11 Poultney visits No. 6 Mount St. Joseph in a battle of Rutland County rivals. MSJ won both regular-season meetings but the Blue Devils have been much improved over the stretch drive.
Dark horse: No. 5 Danville sports a modest 12-8 mark but veteran coach Tammy Rainville knows something about getting a team ready for the tournament.
Fun fact: Kiera Pipleing, a senior on the defending state champion West Rutland team, was Miss Teen Vermont and went on to Texas to compete in the national pageant.
THE POWER RANKINGS
One thing has not changed in this final installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings: CVU occupies the top spot just as the Redhawaks have all season long. Last week's rankings is in parentheses.
1. CVU 20-0 (1) The Redhawks can't be stopped.
2. Fair Haven 20-0 (2) The Division II Slaters are going for perfection with their state crown.
3. Essex 17-3 (3) The Hornets go into the Division I playoffs with six straight wins.
4. St. Johnsbury 13-7 (4) The Hilltoppers are the defending D-I state champions and will try not to let CVU take it away. The first order of business, though, is dealing with a dangerous Rutland team.
5. Windsor (5) The Yellow Jackets are not the top seed in D-III but they are the favorite in my mind.
6. Mount Mansfield (6) The Cougars have a first-round bye in D-I and then have BFA-St. Albans as a likely quarterfinal opponent. That would be a dandy matchup.
7. Lake Region 18-2 (UR) The D-III Rangers finished with five straight wins and the streak included a 50-41 victory over Thetford which is impressive.
8. BFA-St. Albans 11-7 (8) The Comets could be a tough out.
9. Rutland 13-7 (9) The Raiders have the guard play and rebounding with Rylee Burgess to have a shot in the rubber game against St. Jay.
10. West Rutland 19-1 (10) The Golden Horde has a team capable of pulling off the repeat but Proctor is going to be one tough hurdle.
Our Top Fives
Division II - 1. Fair Haven 20-0, 2. North Country 15-5, 3. Harwood 17-3, 4. Mount Abraham 14-6, 5. Burr and Burton 13-7.
Division III - 1. Windsor 18-2, 2. Lake Region 18-2, 3. Thetford 16-3, 4. Peoples 17-3, 5. Otter Valley 9-11.
Division IV - 1. West Rutland 19-1, 2. Proctor 17-3, 3. Mid-Vermont Christian 14-6, 4. Blue Mountain 14-5, 5. Danville 12-8.
