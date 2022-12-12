The Rutland and Mill River cheerleading teams have been the definition of dynasty over the last decade.
RHS captured its eighth straight Division I state championship last winter. The Minutemen claimed their fifth Division II crown in a row and sixth in the last seven years.
The target only gets larger on Rutland and Mill River's back and the rest of the state is doing everything they can to close the gap.
Rutland County has a trio of other cheer teams wanting to take their own shot at glory, at Otter Valley, Poultney and Fair Haven.
The VCCA Clinic on Saturday at Mill River Union High School was the official kick-off to the 2022-2023 season and everyone is ready to compete.
RUTLAND
A ninth title in a row is the end goal for Rutland.
RHS will be going at it with a smaller number of athletes than usual with 14 athletes on the roster.
"We'll probably compete with somewhere between 10 and 13," said longtime coach Cara Gauvin. "It's a little low this year."
Rutland should be getting reinforcements in the coming years with a strong contingent of middle school cheerleaders that can help add depth to the club.
"We're really pushing our younger teams this year, so hopefully when they get into the high school, we'll have a bigger number (of athletes)," Gauvin said.
This year's varsity roster is Kayla Beaudry, Jamisyn Baker, Ebe Fernandez, Cymbre Gravelle, Katelyn Welch, Malitta Galiano, Rehanna Alger, Emily Hawkins, Tory Juarez, Heaven Taylor, Ava Bishop, Calla Heck, Kylenne Gurney and Ava Grant.
A lot of teams can struggle with illness this time of year as the seasons change and Rutland has dealt with plenty of sickness in the early going
The focus right now is getting healthy, so it can be ready to challenge for another title.
"A quarter of the team has been out sick pretty much every day since we got started," said longtime coach Cara Gauvin. "Hopefully, everyone will be back and healthy."
Despite the challenges of roster numbers and sickness, Rutland remains battle tested. The state championship expectation never fades.
MILL RIVER
Baylee Austin enters her second winter season at the helm of the Mill River program.
Similar to their fellow elite program Rutland, the Minutemen's roster numbers are a bit lower than usual with seven cheerleaders on the roster.
"They have a lot of ambition," Austin said. "We have a couple less athletes than we did last year, but I have high hopes."
The Minutemen's roster is made up of Kyran Allen, Kylee Goodell, Emma Johnson, Lucia Verdon, Aliah Stilwell, Olive Skiathitis and Rylee Roundy.
The Mill River and Rutland teams often practice together at Peak Performance All-Star Cheer located in Rutland. Gauvin owns and is the manager of the gym and Austin is a coach there.
The tight-knit nature of the two programs makes everyone better.
"It's kind of a friendly competition between the two of them," Austin said. "The fact that they practice together, they do a lot of team bonding stuff together. It helps each team to see what they're going up against.
"The fact that they aren't competing directly against each other helps too because they just get to encourage each other."
OTTER VALLEY
Otter Valley has a core of six athletes, but are hoping to add a few freshman to the mix.
Zoe Elliott is the team's lone senior. She's joined by Brookelyn Kimball, Lajay O'Connor, Gabby Kehoe, Abigail Hayes and Grace Kenyon.
Some big focuses for the Otters in early practices has been their motion and jumps, along with sideline cheers and their holiday dance that they'll perform at basketball games.
OV coach Kassidy Buley says the main goal for this year is to place at states.
The Otters were fourth last year in Division I, so they'd love to maintain that mark or better it and get into the top three squads.
POULTNEY
Poultney athletics has a proud tradition and the cheerleading team is no different.
The Blue Devils are consistently a contender in Division II and this year figures to be no different.
"We had a great start to the year in the fall and we've kind of just been building from that," said Poultney coach Megan Franzoni. "They're a very tight-knit team and they're working hard."
The Blue Devils have a roster of 10 athletes, a roster number that is right around where Poultney usually is.
The seniors are Lydia Book, Elizabeth Woodbury and Julianne Farley. Book and Woodbury are captains.
The juniors are Isabella Gray, Hannah Lane and Maria Celik. The sophomores are Brielle Alt and Emma Beede and the freshmen are Lillie-Mae Sheldrick and Braelyn Babcock.
Franzoni is assisted by MaKayla Woodbury and the team's manager is Erica Woodbury.
A big focus for the Blue Devils in the early going is tumbling. The team has come to Peak Performance on Thursday's to perfect that craft ahead of competition season.
"We've been really focusing on stunt technique and drilling the basics to build those bigger skills effortlessly," Franzoni said.
Poultney has been a consistent top-three finisher at states and it would love to close the gap between themselves and dynastic Mill River.
"Fingers crossed, we can finish top two this year," Franzoni said. "Mill River is very tough contender and they put an awesome routine out every single year."
FAIR HAVEN
The Fair Haven cheerleading team has five athletes this season.
The Slaters have three juniors in Samantha Senn, Muyassar Begmuratova and Chanisara Wongvilla. The lone sophomore is Maddy Charlton and Fair Haven has an eighth grader in Izabella Thayer
Andrea Tester returns as the Slaters head coach.
