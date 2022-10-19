FAIR HAVEN — It's been quite a week for Green Mountain's Austin Kubisek. First, he got to play against his cousin Lenny Norton who is on the Stevens High School team in Claremont, New Hampshire. Green Mountain defeated the Cardinals 2-1.
Then, Wednesday night, Kubisek scored a couple of goals to lead the Chieftains to a 3-0 victory over Fair Haven under the lights of LaPlaca Field.
"It was fun playing against my cousin, a little family drama," Kubisek said.
The bigger deal was beating a Fair Haven team that the Chieftains lost to earlier in Chester. Going from losing to a team to shutting them down 3-0 is a signal that Green Mountain is peaking at the right time with the Division III playoff pairings to be released on Monday.
"We are slowly but surely improving at the perfect time. We had a rough start to the season," Kubisek said.
The victory improved the Chiefs' record to 5-7-1 and the Slaters fell to 3-9.
Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton is hoping to get a ruling from the Vermont Principals' Association that would give his team a fourth win over New York State neighbor Granville who did not play a game earlier this week.
"We did everything we could to play that game," Dayton said.
The Slaters threatened early on a couple of nice through balls played by Jace Hetrick and Jack Almeida.
GM also had some threatening offensive forays that included a scorching shot by Ben Munukka that whistled just over the bar.
Liam O'Brien got a shot off from in close but Asa Young smothered it for the Slaters.
The closest the Chiefs came to a goal while the game was scoreless saw the ball rolling right on the goal line and about to trickle into the net but Patrick Stone made a sliding clear for Fair Haven.
It was a lot of offensive pressure early and it paid off for Green Mountain when Tanner Swisher scored with Liam O'Brien earning the assist 7:26 into the game.
The Slaters were using regular goalkeeper Kole Matta as a field player as an injury he suffered against Otter Valley restricted the movement of his arm above his head.
Matta, who is the placekicker for the football team, nailed a thunderous shot in an attempt to draw the Slaters even but it went over the crossbar.
Kubisek scored with 3:15 left in the half and the Chieftains took their 2-0 lead into the break.
Coach Jake Walker implored his Chieftains not to let up in the second half and they pressed the attack from the beginning.
They pretty much put this one in the book when Kubisek scored with 17:03 remaining. O'Brien slammed a hard shot toward goal and it caromed off Kubisek's body and into the net past keeper Noah Woodbury.
It was not the most artistic goal but as soon as it settled into the cage, Walker said, "We'll take it."
It was the kind of good fortune that has eluded the Chieftains all season — they have lost all five of their overtime games including one to the Slaters.
The Chieftains have some solid play at both ends of the field. Garvin has been consistent in the net and getting better all time time. He is benefiting from the tutelage of two former Green Mountain goalies, Jake Walker and his assistant coach and father Scott Walker.
"He has started doing a lot of things right," Scott said.
The Chieftains also have the threatening leg of senior back Eben Mosher. His direct kicks are an important part of the arsenal and can flip the field. Both the distance and hang time are impressive on his boots.
"Eben is a weapon" Kubisek said. "We haven't scored on those yet this year but we did last year so we keep doing them."
"We are on a roll now. Let's keep it going," Jake Walker said to the players after the game.
Dayton felt that the play of his back line was solid all night. Asa Young, Francis Adams, Patrick Stone and Sullivan O'Brien were impressive in stonewalling the relentless pressure.
"Asa Young is my man of the match," Dayton said.
Young was equally impressive in doing whatever he had to do to squash the Chieftains' forays into the box.
"He is a beast, very athletic," Dayton said of Young.
The Slaters close out the regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m. with a home game against Woodstock.
The Chieftains will be trying to end the regular season with a third consecutive victory when Stratton Mountain School comes to Chester on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.