CHESTER — Green Mountain broke a 7-7 tie with four runs in the sixth to down Randolph in a Division III quarterfinal game at Paul Adams Field Friday afternoon, 11-7.
In a game that featured a little bit of everything it came down to the sixth inning when the Chiefs scored four times on just two hits, but they were run-producing hits by Keegan Ewald and Nick Davis.
“Those were big-time hits by Keegan and Nick,” said Green Mountain coach Matt McCarthy.
The win sends No. 2 Green Mountain, 14-2, into the semifinals in a 4:30 Tuesday game at home against the winner of the No. 3 Vergennes and No. 6 Oxbow Friday tilt.
This is a very young Green Mountain team that has a combination of 12 freshmen and sophomores and one of those freshman is Dylan McCarthy who came on in relief of sophomore starter Rex Hill and picked up the win with three innings of work.
Hill, who came off a 5-1 2018 season to go 6-0 this year, had trouble locating his pitches as he walked four and gave up six hits in four innings.
“Rex wasn’t at his best today,” said McCarthy who thought Dylan McCarthy’s three innings of one-run pitching came about because, “he mixed up his pitches well.”
The loss ends the season for the 10th-seeded Galloping Ghosts at 6-11 and losers of eight of their last nine games.
“We made a lot of mistakes today,” said Randolph coach Gary Curley. “We can play a lot better.”
One area that cost Randolph dearly was the strike zone where their pitchers walked 10 in addition to 11 hits allowed.
“You just can’t put that many men on the bases and expect to win,” said Curley.
There were some seldom-seen occurrences in this game. The first occurred in the Randolph first when they had a run in with one out and runners on first and second. A fly ball was lofted to center and the Randolph third base coach, an adult, told the runner on second to break just as soon as the ball was hit. He was easily doubled off second.
“That one is one me,” said the coach.
Dylan McCarthy was involved in a couple of rare plays. In the first inning he stole home and in the second he was at bat as Ty Merrill stole third and scored as the ball sailed into the outfield. However, McCarthy was called out for interfering with the Randolph catcher. GM’s first run of the inning came on a balk. Both coaches had a similar statement about their base running both saying their teams cold have run the bases better.
Randolph did threaten in the second as the Ghosts had two runners on with two out when Adam Norton screeched a liner that McCarthy speared in self defense.
GM scored in every inning and seven of the nine starters had a least one hit. Ironically one of the shut out at the plate was Reid Hryckwicz, who entered the game hitting .457.
Adam Norton started on the mound for Randolph going just 1.1 innings before being relieved by James Grandy, who also had a three-hit game.
In the GM sixth McCarthy got the rally going by with a walk and a stolen base. Sawyer Pippin’s grounder was booted and McCarthy scored to make it 8-7. Hill then walked and Ewald singled with the ball being kicked around in the outfield, allowing Pippin to score. A walk put two runners on and Davis came through with a single to left as a pad run came across the plate.
Matt McCarthy’s teams the last three years are 42-9 and his club made it to the championship game last year, losing to Windsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.