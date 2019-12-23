WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland had a little too much in the way of the spirit of giving and Green Mountain was happy to receive.
Ty Merrill’s big stickback after a missed free throw put the visiting Chieftains ahead by three with 2:20 left. Five straight misses at the line in the closing minutes came back to haunt the Golden Horde in Green Mountain’s 37-34 victory in Southern Vermont League basketball Monday night.
It was hard-fought, scrappy game for both teams from end to end but 30 turnovers and those missed free throws — two at the front end of 1-and-1’s in a one-possession game — left the Horde at 0-3.
Merrill had 11 points as the Chieftains — perceived as a Division III contender — evened its record at 2-2. Dylan McCarthy added another nine.
Kyle Laughlin’s eight points for Westside were followed by Tyler Serrani’s seven and Drew Plemmons’ six.
A Serrani free throw got Westside within 36-34 but its rally sank on misses at the line and on an offensive foul.
Skyler Klezos’s steal with 49 seconds left, followed by his free throw, capped the scoring. Westside then missed two foul shots with 10 seconds left and after getting the offensive board a 3-point shot to tie the game went off the mark.
Collectively, the teams were 0-for-18 from 3-point range, with GM missing 11.
Westside grabbed 42 rebounds (GM had 29) with an impressive 13 coming off the offensive glass; the Horde was just not able to do much with them.
Both teams’ shooting made the game look more like a preseason practice than a game in Week 3.
“A win is a win sometimes,” GM coach Brian Rapanotti said. “We came here and got a ‘W’ and we’re not going to dwell on the negatives.
“We came out, kept our composure in the last couple of minutes and got some stops and grabbed some rebounds. In the stretch we made plays and those are the games that have gotten away from us in the past.”
It was a tug of war from the outset. GM spat out some early transition play and grabbed a 13-4 lead before Tim Blanchard’s stickback and a three-point play by Laughlin rescued Westside’s period, which ended with the Chieftains ahead 13-9.
Then GM needed some rescuing, going scoreless in the final 7:30 of the second period. In that span, Plemmons came off the bench with two big inside baskets to touch off an 11-2 period.
“We knew it was going to be a grind but we were up 20-15 at the end of the half and I was telling the guys we’ve got to find a way to put teams away when we have the opportunity,” Horde coach Jordan Tolar said. “The first few minutes of the second half we can go from up five to up 10 or 15 and that puts the hammer down on them.”
Instead, two Sawyer Pippen baskets — one where he nabbed a lazy crosscourt pass and took it in for a layup — gave GM an 8-0 jolt and the lead at 23-20.
Just a basket or two separated the teams the rest of the way.
Serrani’s driving layup gave Westside its last lead at 33-31 but McCarthy took a steal in for a layup to begin a 5-0 run that made the difference.
“We just got to buy into playing team ball and tonight we got some glimpses of that,” Tolar said.
Westside, one of a pack of teams expected to contend in D-IV, has had a tough schedule to start the season, including games against Proctor and White River Valley.
“We’re not going to sit here and dwell on it. We knew going into it could be 3-0 or it could be 0-3,” Tolar said.
Both teams will play again on Friday, Westside at Leland & Gray and Green Mountain hosting Windsor.
