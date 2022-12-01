Maintaining a winning standard can be difficult. As kids graduate, coaches constantly have to tinker with what works and curtail it to their personnel.
The Green Mountain boys basketball team has developed a culture of winning in recent seasons the goal is to keep that in place.
The Chieftain girls are a couple years removed from consistent winning, but season by the season, GM have been focusing on building back to that level of play.
Both squads are dealing with some big graduation losses, but the cupboard is in no way bare of quality talent.
BOYS
It all starts in the middle with Eben Mosher.
The multi-sport standout figures to be key cog in Green Mountain's game in his senior season.
Mosher checks in a a 6-foot-5 and does a lot of things well in the post.
"We go from one Mosher as a leader to another," said GM coach Brian Rapanotti, referencing the graduated Everett Mosher, who is Eben's oleder brother.
"Eben is skilled and quick in the post. He's one of the best vocal leaders I've ever coached."
Vocal leadership is something Rapanotti has in sophomore guard Tanner Swisher as well. Swisher broke onto the scene last year as a freshman and figures to play an even more heightened role with a few graduation losses at the guard spot.
Swisher will run the point guard position for the Chieftains.
Other guards that figure to make an impact are Austin Kubisek and Evan Kirdzik. Both players were difference-makers in the soccer season and should have big roles this winter as well.
Kubisek will miss the first handful of games to open the season.
A trio of guys that should step into bigger roles are Caleb Merrill, Matt Murphy and Jason Oakes.
Merrill, a sophomore, is a pure shooter and got some minutes last year with the varsity squad. Murphy is a junior and a good athlete, while Oakes is a strong presence in the post, at 6-foot-3.
There are a handful of other players battling for spots as well.
Green Mountain just two years removed from its first state championship in program history. Most of the standouts from that club have graduated, but the expectation of quality play remains.
"We want to continue to build on the culture we've created and be competitive every year," Rapanotti said. "We want to win a playoff game and do what can to try and get to Barre (Auditorium)."
GM opens the season on Friday against Oxbow in the Stretch Gillam tournament hosted by Hartford.
GIRLS
Numbers won't be an issue for the Green Mountain girls this year. The Chieftains have 14 girls on the varsity roster and 14 more at the middle school level.
Green Mountain will have plenty of experience led by senior post player Luna Burkland. She's been the Chieftains top rebounder three years running.
"Luna lacks a little height for a post player but she has a nose for the ball and takes pride in rebounding," said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
Fellow Riley Paul joins this team this year and was a standout at defunct Black River. Eliza Burbela is another senior that didn't play that is also playing.
Abby Blanchard is the lone junior on the roster after transferring in from Hartford.
"Abby has quick hands and quick feet and is a tenacious defender," Buffum said. "She gets to the basket quickly and will be a matchup nightmare due to her speed and quickness alone."
The sophomore class is a deep one with returners Kyra Burbela, Ainsley Merrill, Maddie Ortego and Karen Vargas. Burbela and Vargas are returning starters.
Buffum noted the natural leadership that a girl like Vargas provides. She's currently out with health issues, but will be a big piece when she returns.
"(Last year), she was a freshman but when the game was on the line, she wanted the ball and didn’t shy away from big moments," Buffum said.
Also in the sophomore class are newcomers Hailey Daniels and Alessia Gucia.
GM has a pair of freshmen in Colie Roby and Lacey Perry. Buffum lauded the potential that Roby has once she gets acclimated to the varsity game.
Callie Spaulding is an eighth-grader and should make an instant impact.
"She has forward size but the ability to play any position on the court, including post," Buffum said. "She's an above average shooter who is quick to the rim off the dribble. She is going to present matchup issues for everyone."
Buffum thinks this year's group has the talent to surprise some opponents.
"We are sitting in a very good position. There’s a lot of talent here along with a deep bench," Buffum said. "It will be difficult to decide upon a starting lineup, which is a fantastic problem to have. This group is poised to make some noise and surprise some people."
Green Mountain opens the season with its own holiday tournament, playing Mount St. Joseph on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
