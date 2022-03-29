Green Mountain coach Matt Wilson is back from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where he watched his daughter Madison Wilson play during a seven-game trip with the Castleton University softball team.
Playing against his own Green Mountain Union High School softball team will be no day at the beach for opponents.
That will be because the Chieftains look to be greatly improved in the circle this spring where Brie Howe-Lynch returns as a much different pitcher.
Wilson estimates that she has added 10 miles per hour to her velocity and her repertoire includes four pitches.
The biggest difference, in addition to her velocity, Wilson said is her confidence.
Wilson said she is is a hard worker and takes to coaching.
“She works every single day on hitting and pitching,” Wilson said.
One thing that Green Mountain baseball coach Matt McCarthy will soon have in common with Wilson is being a parent of a college athlete.
Dylan McCarthy has two years left at Vermont Academy but is already committed for baseball to Division I George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
Like Wilson, McCarthy will have a team fortified by strong pitching. The three main starters will be Kagan Hance, Branden Rose and Chase Swisher, in no particular order, McCarthy said.
SOFTBALLRiley Paul is completely healthy again and that gives the Chieftains a big lift. Paul is the third baseman and backup pitcher.
The Chiefs will be strong at the corners with Kim Cummings, another standout three-sport athlete, at first base.
Abby Williams, a power hitter, shifts from right field to catcher.
Chloe Ayer is another returning starter. She will either be in center field or at second base.
Elizabeth Cavato is another outfielder and Becca Ortego, a transfer from Stevens High, will be either an infielder or outfielder.
Wilson thought he would be playing Paul at shortstop but freshman Kayla English has given every indication that she can handle that position.
Chloe Gregory, another freshman, will be either in the outfield or at second base.
Jazmin Beam is a left fielder and Brielle Heybyrne will be in right field or at second base.
Tegan Sheehan is a first-time softball player as a junior.
Rounding out the team are Marlee Monroe, Amira Welch and Alexis Curry.
The Chieftains have scrimmages against Mount Anthony, Burr and Burton Academy and Brattleboro to prepare for the opener on April 15 at Poultney.
BASEBALLJack Boyle will be missed behind the plate and in the middle of the lineup where he packed plenty of power.
But Tanner Swisher is ready to take over behind the plate.
He will be catching a staff that McCarthy said has good control.
“We don’t have a flamethrower but we have a lot of guys who can throw strikes,” McCarthy said.
That could be plenty good enough because McCarthy believes his defense will be very solid.
The big three will likely be on the field when not pitching. Rose is a first baseman-outfielder, Hance a third baseman and Chase Swisher, a center fielder-first baseman.
Reid Hryckiewicz is a solid contact hitter. Now a senior, he batted .450 his freshman year. He will be the shortstop. Last year he batted No. 5 in the order behind Boyle but could move up this spring.
James Birmingham is an outfielder and McCarthy hopes he will catch fire at the plate like the way he did during one part of last season.
“He had a three-week stretch where he hit about .500,” McCarthy said.
Otto Lictensteiger will see some time in the outfield and at third base when Hance is pitching.
Liam O’Brien and Jack Hinckley are both middle infielders.
Wyatt Rose, Branden’s younger brother, will get some innings on the mound.
The Chieftains have dropped down from the B to the C Division In the Southern Vermont League.
Green Mountain opens the season on April 15 at Poultney.
Baseball is healthy at the Chester school with about 25 players out.
“We will be able to have a JV team this year which is great,” McCarthy said.
