CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys basketball team topped a strong Bellows Falls squad 54-45 Thursday night.
The Chieftains jumped out to an early lead, but the Terriers battled back to grab the advantage.
Green Mountain locked in during the third quarter, going on a 21-0 run and holding Bellows Falls off the board for more than eight minutes.
The Terriers whittled down the Chieftains’ lead to six, but Green Mountain held off the late charge for the win.
James Anderson led the Chieftains with 17 points, scoring nine in the first half.
Dylan McCarthy had 12 points, while Ty Merrill had all of his 10 in the first half.
Isaac Wilkinson had 16 points to lead Bellows Falls.
Green Mountain improves to 4-5 and travels to Woodstock on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip.
Proctor 73, Sharon 56
SHARON — Four players scored in double figures as the Proctor boys basketball team beat Sharon 73-56 Thursday night.
The Phantoms led by eight at the half and put the game away with some crucial 3s early in the fourth quarter.
Brennon Crossmon had 21 points to lead Proctor. Conner McKearin had 16 points, while Solomon Parker had 15 and Logan Starling had 11.
Joe Valerio added eight points as well.
A pair of players combined for 50 of Sharon’s points. Tyler Chapin had a game-high 31 points, while Olly Skeet-Browning had 19.
The Phantoms improve to 6-2 and host Arlington on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
MRU-MSJ postponed
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River-Mount Saint Joseph boys basketball game was postponed Thursday night.
The game was rescheduled to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mill River.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Twin Valley 40, Poultney 24
WHITINGHAM — The Poultney girls basketball team was heavily outrebounded in its 40-24 loss to Twin Valley Thursday night.
The Wildcats led by seven at the half and continued to build their lead after the break.
The Blue Devils cut the lead to 10 points in the fourth, but couldn’t get any closer.
Grace Hayes had 12 points for Poultney, while Kassidy Mack had five.
Kate Longe led Twin Valley with 18 points and controlled the boards as well.
The Blue Devils drop to 2-4 and host West Rutland in the Coaches vs Cancer games on Saturday.
WRESTLING
Castleton wins at RIC
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University wrestling program bounced back from a challenging weekend slate with a dominant win over Rhode Island College in dual action Wednesday night, defeating the Anchormen 31-6 at the RIC Recreation Center.
Castleton cruised to victory, winning nine of the 10 weight classes, including four by major decision. The Spartans are now 9-5 in dual matches this season, while RIC is 2-6 in dual competition.
The day opened with an 8-3 win via decision by Frank Darwak at 125 pounds, before Owen Kretschmer won a 4-0 decision of his own at 133. Cqari Bacote was pinned at 141 to knot the match at 6-6, but Castleton cruised from there — winning each of the remaining seven matches on the way out.
The run started at 149 with Max Tempel earning a 13-2 win via major decision, before Cooper Fleming earned an 8-0 shutout to win via major decision himself and extend Castleton’s lead to 14-6.
Marlon Laing earned an 8-6 victory at 165, followed by Chance LaPier’s 7-6 victory at 174.
Jason Hoffman cruised to a 17-4 major decision win, narrowly missing out on a technical fall, before Mitchell LaFlam won 7-2 at 197. Joseph Galusha rounded out the evening with a 14-2 major decision to cap the 31-6 victory for the team.
Castleton returns to the mat Sunday for the NEWA Duals at the Career & Tech Center in Providence, R.I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.