PROCTOR — There’s no such thing as having too much cool for the playoffs, and Proctor had plenty of chances to exercise its composure with a 40-32 victory over Green Mountain in the Lady Phantoms’ regular-season finale Thursday night.
Lyndsey Elms had 15 points and some key defensive plays as Proctor finished with a 16-4 record and secured the second seed in the Division IV tournament, which starts next week.
It was a tug-of-war game with plenty of helter-skelter defense and turnovers but the Phantoms were able to roll with the pace. After seizing the lead late in the first period, Proctor built it to 11 points and held off repeated challenges from the D-III Chieftains.
“We wanted that,” said Phantoms coach Chris Hughes. “We looked at the schedule and knew this would be a tough game at the end of the year and all we wanted to do was play as good as we could so we could have momentum going into the playoffs.
“(Green Mountain is) in the same boat. They’re trying to establish that same momentum and a seed so it worked out really well for all of us. Giving up 32 points, that’s phenomenal.”
Green Mountain fell to 14-5 and might have lost its chance to finish in the top four because of a victory by Peoples over Danville on Thursday. The Chieftains will visit Bellows Falls to cap the regular season Saturday.
GM entered the night at No. 4 but 25 turnovers and some early foul trouble by Hannah Buffum (nine points) torpedoed the effort, as did Proctor’s resolve in the face of repeated GM runs at the lead. The Phantoms had 12 steals to help offset 19 turnovers.
“We’ve got to start playing with a little more composure,” said Chieftains coach Terry Farrell. “It was helter-skelter. We want that defensively but we don’t want it offensively and that’s what happens.”
The Chieftains had a 7-4 lead when Elms got rolling with a pair of driving layups sandwiched around a steal and an end-to-end drive by Allie Almond. Proctor led after a period, 10-9.
With the score 14-12 in favor of Proctor in the second, Elms put together nine quick points, four of them coming when she stole the ball and went in for layups. Her 3-pointer made it 25-14, but Paige Karl (13 points) closed it up with back-to-back baskets.
The prettiest sequence of the game saw GM cut the lead to 25-20 in the third; Karl blocked a Phantoms shot, Buffum grabbed the rebound and sent Karl in for a layup with a nice lead pass.
GM closed to within 27-25 on Karl’s two free throws before Rachel Stuhlmueller and Maeve Sheehe scored to pad the lead to six through three periods.
GM’s last gasp was built on Buffum’s back-to-back baskets in the fourth but Maggie McKearin’s trey with 4:08 established a 36-29 lead that wasn’t threatened.
Now GM, a team with eight seniors, needs to regroup in a hurry. And a game at Bellows Falls is an ideal place for the Chieftains to settle their game.
“They’ve got 10 athletes and they don’t care if they foul you 40 times,” Farrell said with a laugh. “They just keep coming at you.”
NOTES: It was literally Senior Night in Proctor with Sarah Pecor honored as the sole Phantoms senior. She celebrated with a good overall game and enjoyed a nice offensive moment with a running bucket in the first period.
