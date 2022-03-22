Basketball is way of life in Rutland County. Players, coaches and fans alike are passionate about the game.
It showed in the amount of teams that made it to state championship day this winter. On the boys side, Rutland and Mount St. Joseph were playing for titles, and on the girls side, West Rutland and Proctor were doing the same.
The next generation of players are showing the future is going to be bright as well, especially in the city of Rutland.
Christ the King School put that on display over the weekend, as the CKS 7th and 8th grade girls and boys teams swept the Vermont Catholic Youth Organization state championships held at Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington.
The Crusader girls won their state championship, besting Mater Christi School, of Burlington, 31-26.
"They were good competition. We had lost to them last week," said Christ the King girls coach David Perry.
The Crusaders went into the state championship game with a 1-1 record, while MCS was 2-0.
"We had to adjust. They were the first team we had seen this season that played a 2-3 zone," Perry said. "For the most part, the teams we played were in man-to-man."
In the championship game, Christ the King jumped out to a 12-2 lead after the first quarter, but Mater Christi battled back and were down by one at the half.
The Crusaders built a small cushion after the break and maintained it for the title.
It was a team effort that led to the CKS win. Isabella Anderson, the Crusaders' point guard, played stout defense and is at the helm of the team's 1-3-1 defense. Abi Fullam had a big shot late in the first half of the championship game.
Ivy Crowley is Christ the King's center and been a go-to scorer all year long.
It was extra special for the CKS girls given how close they were to the crown two years ago. The Crusaders were set to play in the 2019-2020 state championship game, but the growing COVID-19 pandemic forced the championship game to be canceled.
"It was unfinished business for us," Perry said. "Unfortunately, the girls on that team graduated, but we were able to win this one for them."
Perry noted how assistant Jenn Berquist was a major help in developing the team.
"It's been a team effort," Perry said.
The Christ the King boys went undefeated in the tournament, winning its first three games before topping Good Shepherd Catholic School, of St. Johnsbury, 35-24 in the finals.
"We have a resilient group of kids. They played well all season," said Crusaders boys coach Art Treanor.
The state championship game was tied 17-17 at the half, but Christ the King dominated in the second half to win fairly handily.
Cellan Wood stepped up when the lights were the brightest, scoring 18 points to pace the Crusaders. Teammate Arthur Treanor had two 3s for six points.
Coach Treanor noted how it's a fairly even split for the amount of kids that will go to MSJ or Rutland upon graduation.
Art Treanor was assisted by Perry.
"(David) did a great job helping out," Treanor said.
Basketball permeates the fabric of Rutland and it has led to a lot success over the years at Rutland and MSJ. That breeds excitement in the sport to maintain the standard of those before them. It looks like this group of upcoming players is well on their way to doing that.
"We played a lot of great teams in Rutland County this year. It's a very competitive area," Treanor said.
"There's a bright future at MSJ," Perry said, noting how many will go on to be future Mounties. "(MSJ girls coach) Bill Bruso is working hard to bring them back to a championship level."
Both teams are set to compete in the New England tournament, which will be held from April 1 to 3 at Rice and the surrounding schools.
"It will be nice to have it in Vermont," Perry said. "When I was going to school, we had to go to Connecticut or Massachusetts."
Christ the King girls roster: Shania Reed, Sydney Stout, Abi Fullam, Indira Oquendo, Annaika Downey, Ivy Crowley, Isabella Anderson, Amaya Felix, Heidi Pell and Mary Kathryn Gregory.
Christ the King boys roster: Kyle Blanchard, Whit Sullivan, Arthur Treanor, Owen Hackett, Brayden Schutt, Ian Cornell, Cellan Wood, Gavin Treanor, Phillip Welch, Izaiah Reed and Corban Chadburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.