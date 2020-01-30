CHITTENDEN — Had it not been for a family move, Jack Christner might be playing high school hockey right now and eyeing a day when he would soon tug on the uniform of the Michigan Wolverines or Northern Michigan Wildcats.
Instead, he was winning individual honors at Thursday's cross-country ski meet in the orange of Middlebury Union High School. The senior has designs on continuing Nordic skiing in college. He has been looking at Middlebury, Bates, Dartmouth and the University of New Hampshire.
Another senior won the girls race. Burr and Burton Academy's Leah Mowry took the lead on the second of the two loops and held it from there.
"I moved to Vermont from Michigan when I was 8 years old. I played hockey in Michigan and did not start cross-country skiing until I moved here," Christner said.
"It's a nice course. I have always loved skiing at Mount Top."
He is glad the move east led him to discover cross country.
"I like the snow. I like the grind and working hard," Christner said.
The Tigers are doing well and Christner and his team have plans to make some noise at the State Meet to be held at the Ripton Ski Touring Center — Middlebury's home course, and the rifle course in Jericho.
Mowry also believes the Bulldogs can make a splash at States.
"Last year, our relay team finished third (at States) and I think we can get back on the podium," she said.
Mowry is also on the BBA mountain bike team and likes both sports. She is undecided which one, if either, will fit into her college life next year.
Everyone loved the course conditions. Unlike in Rutland where the landscape bears more resemblance to stick season, there was plenty of snow covering the venerable Mountain Top layout which has been continuously operating since 1964.
"All of the snow on the trails through the woods is natural. The snow here (in the open) is man made," said Mountain Top Nordic director Roger Hill.
Mountain Top will also host the Under-16 Championships in March, an event that will draw the top under-16 competitors in the country.
Middlebury flexed its muscle in the boys race with an impressive show of depth. Following Christner across the finish line were three other teammates in the top 10 — Elvis McIntosh in third, Lucas Palscik in fourth and Zach Wilkerson ninth.
Coach Bill Belmonte's Rutland team showed promise with several Raiders finishing in the top half of the field of 46 finishers. Brady Geisler led the Raiders with his 15th place finish and he was supported by teammates Caleb Dundas (19), Phil Mahar (21) and Owen Dube-Johnson in 22nd place.
Mowry overtook Woodstock's Victoria Bassette on the second loop and clocked 18:03 to Bassette's 18:14.
Harriett Dahlstrom, who is also Mowry's teammate on the BBA mountain bike team, placed seventh. That was part of a strong showing by the Bulldogs who went 1-7-8-10-12.
Phoebe Wood was Rutland's top fiisher in the girls race at 35th and Otter Valley's top finisher was Kelsey Adams at 36th.
TOP 15 GIRLS - 1. Leah Mowry, BBA, 18:03; 2. Victoria Bassette, Woodstock, 18:14; 3. Sarah Umphlett, Mount Anthony, 18:17; 4. Bella Takaks, Brattleboro, 19:01; 5. Kylee Hall, Mount Anthony, 18:18; 6. Phoebe Husssey, Middlebury, 19:42; 7. Harriet Dahlstrom, BBA, 19:42; 8. Serena Harris, 20:15; 9. Sylvie Normandeau, Brattleboro, 20:26; 10. Brennan Harris, BBA, 20:37; 11. Elyse Altland, Mount Anthony, 20:46; 12. Aryn Iannuzi, BBA, 20:50; 13. Ava Whitney, Brattleboro, 20:57; 14. Maggie Brown, BBA, 21:00; 15. Chloe Stitcher, Mount Anthony, 21:09.
TOP 15 BOYS - 1. Jack Christner, Middlebury, 14:41; 2. Justice Bassette, Woodstock, 14:48; 3. Elvis McIntosh, Middlebury, 14:57; 4. Lucas Palscik, Middlebury, 15:11; 5. Declyn Tourville, Brattleboro, 15:12; 6. Henry Thurber, Brattleboro, 15:19; 7. Logan Sands, BBA, 15:21; 8. Zach Wilkerson, 15:35; 9. Charlie Dobson, Mount Anthony, 15:42; 10. Nolan Holmes, Brattleboro, 15:54; 11. Joly Garrett, Mount Anthony, 16:00; 12. Will Carpenter, Middlebury, 16:02; 13. Finn Fisher, Twin Valley, 16:44; 14. Owen Palscik, Middlebury, 16:54; 15. Brady Geisler, Rutland, 17:08.
