BRANDON — Thirteen has the reputation of being an unlucky number, especially during spooky season, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth for Springfield girls soccer senior Ari Cioffi.
Her 13th goal of the season lifted the Cosmos to a 1-0 win against Otter Valley on Monday at Markowski Field.
The goal came after an Otters foul gave Springfield a free kick from the right side. Cioffi stepped up and placed it perfectly into the upper left corner of the net out the reach of standout OV keeper Linnea Faulkner for the game’s lone score.
“Especially on a keeper like that, it has to be perfectly placed,” said Cosmos coach Ray Curren. “That was her 13th goal this year. She’s been the one who’s kind of done it for us this year. We’re happy to get out of here with a win.”
It took a while for both sides to get going, but once they found their flow, the chances started to materialize.
Springfield got a bunch of first-half shots, especially from Cioffi, but Faulkner was game, making the necessary stops.
Otter Valley had a perfect opportunity to score midway through the half. Freshman Mallee Richardson made a great run down the right side and sent a cross to Elena Politano who ran on at just the right time, but Politano’s shot sailed high.
The Cosmos thought they were going ahead with one minute left in the first half when a Cioffi shot hit the underside of the crossbar, but was ruled to not have gone in.
Springfield keeper Megan Stagner made some crucial plays in the second half, coming off her line to snuff out a pair of Richardson chances.
“Otter Valley has improved a lot over the course of the season. Give them all the credit,” Curren said.
Goal scoring has been the Otters’ bugaboo this season. They’ve found the back of the net just eight times in 13 games.
A positive they are taking from those struggles is that they’re at least creating the chances now, something they couldn’t say early in the year.
“We really came out ready to play today and we were communicating well and passing the ball well,” said Otter Valley coach Tammi Blanchard. “We had some good chances, and in the second half, we dominated more.
“It always happens in the end of the season. You start to come together, but I’m proud of the way they played.”
Faulkner made 12 saves for Otter Valley and Stagner made seven for the Cosmos.
Monday was Senior Day for the Otters, so they honored their lone senior Faith Scarborough, along with Springfield’s seniors, before the contest.
Otter Valley (1-12) wraps up the regular season on Thursday at Fair Haven. Springfield (5-5-2) has two more games on the schedule, both with Woodstock. The first is Thursday with the Cosmos hosting.
