CASTLETON — Where you play football in Vermont isn’t always as easy as going to the neighborhood school. There are players on the Vermont Shrine team who know all about that.
Evan Eaton is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman who began his high school football career as a freshman at Winooski High School.
Then, the Spartans dropped football.
Eaton ended up at Rice Memorial as a sophomore and it likely changed his football life.
“I don’t think I would have stayed with the game (past high school) if I hadn’t gone to Rice,” Eaton said Wednesday as the Vermonters continued preparing for Saturday’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl against New Hampshire.
Winooski was a Division III program and he credits the exposure he got at Division I Rice as helping him continue to play at the next level. He reports to Norwich University’s preseason football camp on Aug. 14.
Andrew Proteau had no football at his high school. Harwood is one of the larger schools in the state not to have the sport, but Proteau knew he wanted to play it.
He had been exposed only to soccer until he went over to Stowe as a sixth-grader to play in a flag football league.
That was it. He had been bitten by the football bug.
He spent his four years at Harwood making the 25-minute trip to U-32 High School in East Montpelier each day for football practice. U-32 has an arrangement with the Duxbury school for students who want to make the commitment to play football.
It is a bit of a commitment — that daily trip to practice.
“The drive wasn’t fun. The mothers car pooled. Then when I was a sophomore, I started getting rides with other kids. When I got my license it got easier,” Proteau said.
Unlike Eaton, Proteau will not be playing college football. He is headed to RIT, a school in Rochester, New York, that does not have football.
He will be majoring in Packaging Engineering.
Norwich is the oldest private military college in the country and Eaton was looking for a military school.
He considered The Citadel in South Carolina but it’s nice to be wanted and the Norwich coaches kept calling.
“There was a lot of contact. The coaches called me at least once a week,” Eaton said.
He also attended the 2018 Maple Sap Bucket rivalry game at Norwich between the Cadets and state rival Castleton University. It was Alumni Weekend and he was impressed by the atmosphere that day at Sabine Field.
Eaton will be a member of the Corps of Cadets and pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
He will be at right tackle on Saturday.
He has seen the Vermont line meshing as the week has progressed since practices began on Sunday.
“The communication is a lot better now. We are coming together,” he said.
Proteau will be a corner on the Vermont defense.
“He is a utility kind of kid who we could move around and have confidence in him wherever we put him,” said U-32 head coach Brian Divelbliss, also on the Shrine staff.
Proteau was not on the original Vermont roster.
“I was kind of sad. But then when I got the phone call telling me I was on, it made it that much better,” Proteau said.
___
Dakota Peters had a memorable senior year at Rutland High School, collecting more than 1,000 yards rushing on the football field and more than 100 victories for his wrestling career. Vermont head Shrine coach Marty Richards likes what he is seeing from his running back this week.
“Dakota Peters is Dakota Peters,” Richards said. “He is picking up the offense really well. He and Jehric Hackney (Mount Mansfield) should give us a great 1-2 punch.”
Peters and Hackney each had more than 1,500 yards rushing last season.
___
Poultney’s Mason Hutchins will be on the defensive line.
He is one of those who won’t be playing college football. His goal is to be a master plumber.
“This is my last game,” the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Hutchins said.
He would like to walk off the field a winner after he and the Blue Devils came so close in the Division III championship game against Woodstock in November.
NOTES: New Hampshire has been getting after it early, holding its first practice at 5:30 a.m. ... Kickoff Saturday is 5:30 p.m. and the pregame parade is at 3 p.m. ... This will be the fifth straight year the game is at Castleton. ... Vermont brings a three-game winning streak into the contest.
