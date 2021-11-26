Here we are. It’s a day that high school basketball coaches and players have eagerly been anticipating: Monday, Nov. 29.
Rutland High boys basketball coach Mike Wood and his girls counterpart Nate Bellomo will greet the players Monday on what they hope is the first step to getting to the University of Vermont for the Division I Final Four.
Everyone else in Rutland County is trying to get to their Final Four and the venerable Barre Auditorium.
It is going to be a season of celebration — the fans are back and so is the game-day atmosphere that makes high school hoops the great event that it is.
Something will be missing this year — a Rutland-Mount St. Joseph boys basketball game.
It is too bad. It is a game that should be played. It is great for the schools and terrific for the city.
I propose playing it once a year on a neutral court, the former College of St. Joseph gymnasium. Make a big deal out of it. Brand it as the City Classic.
I don’t know if it could ever become the mammoth event that the Rutland-MSJ football game was, but we can try.
A side bonus: It would give exposure for the Rutland Rec Community Center to a whole lot of people, possibly to many who have not seen the offerings at the new facility on Clement Road.
MSJ wants to play this game very badly. MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said his school is considering moving up to the Southern Vermont League’s A Division after next year so that the league format would require MSJ and the Ravens to play two games in a season due to the league’s schedule format.
“We would like to move up to ‘A’ in the SVL after this year but I don’t think they will let us,” Charbonneau said in a reference to the league’s two-year scheduling cycle. “But if we can move up next year we will. That is what I want.”
If we can’t have a City Classic, how about a County Classic? Play a tournament at the old CSJ gymnasium every year with the likes of Fair Haven, Otter Valley, Mill River and MSJ.
Maybe girls basketball could be incorporated into the event.
“I have tried to get that going before,” Charbonneau said.
This year, both the MSJ boys and girls basketball teams are off to Chester to play in Green Mountain Union High School’s tournament on Dec. 14 and Dec. 16.
Charbonneau said that MSJ Athletic Director Dan Elliott received notice that only Green Mountain fans will be allowed at the tournament and they will be limited.
“There will probably be about 75 fans in the gym,” Charbonneau said. “It won’t matter to our teams because we are taking the same bus and will be cheering for each other.”
It seems we will still experience some lingering repercussions from COVID but, for the most part, fans are expected to be back in full force.
It’s certainly better than last season when schools were not even allowed to hold tournaments or have fans in attendance at games.
The first-day lineup on Dec. 14 in GM’s Nason Gym: MSJ vs. Twin Valley in girls basketball, 3 p.m.; MSJ vs. Twin Valley in boys basketball, 4:30 p.m.; Green Mountain vs. Long Trail in girls basketball, 6 p.m. and Green Mountain vs. Bellows Falls in boys basketball at 7:30 p.m.
The Green Mountain boys basketball team will have already been to a tournament before it hosts its own. The Chieftains are competing in the Stretch Gilliam Kickoff Classic to be held in Hartford High’s Hanley Gym on Dec. 10-11.
There is nobody more deserving of having a tournament named for him than the late Gillam. Nobody loved the game any more. That is why he coached it for 48 years.
The 600-plus victories put him in a very exclusive club but when you talk about Stretch, it is the way he always put kids first.
Sadly, he never won a state crown in all that time. He did get to the Division II boys final once in 1995 and his Hartford team scored 86 points that day at the Barre Auditorium. The only problem was that Harry Ladue’s Windsor Yellow Jackets scored a state championship game record 117.
HOOPLA: Division IV Proctor will travel to Hinesburg for a scrimmage against Division I power CVU in girls basketball. ... The MSJ boys basketball team has scrimmages lined up against Mount Abraham on Dec. 4 and White River Valley on Dec. 7. ... New West Rutland boys basketball coach Ali Serrani Mitchell will get a look at her team in a scrimmage on Dec. 7 at home against Otter Valley and then make her debut on Dec. 14 at Leland & Gray. ... New Mill River girls coach Jacob Tanner makes his debut on Dec. 10 when his Minutemen travel to West Rutland. Prior to that, Tanner will get a look at his team in a scrimmage at Middlebury on Dec. 7. .... Dec. 10 is the first day boys and girls basketball teams are allowed to open the season.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.