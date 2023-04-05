The Rutland boys tennis team lumbered out of the gate like a Clydesdale in 2022. This year, they want to charge out like a Kentucky Derby winner.
“We had a horrible start and then we got better as the season went on,” coach Rob Purdy said.
“It is definitely important that we get off to a good start and win our first couple of matches,” senior captain Robin Rushing said.
That won’t be easy with the season opener coming against South Burlington on the road on April 12.
The Rutland girls tennis team also opens on the road with an earlier start. traveling to Bellows Falls on April 10.
The RHS girls team is under the direction of new coaches with George Schaffer and Stacey Greene taking the reins.
Returning for the boys teams are Eli Rosi, Ben Cerreta, Graham Seidner, Tanner Ciufu and Robin Rushing. Giuseppe Marchese is a senior out for the first time.
“They are vying for the singles slots,” Purdy said.
Doubles players are Jack Beach, Sebastian Pell, Tom Goldberg, Brian Kapusta, Leo Pond and Dietrich Calder along with freshmen Whit Sullivan, Jackson Gilman and Cairn Wiezalis.
“We have got a lot of experience. We only lost two from last year,” Purdy said, referring to graduates Zach Nelson and Zachariah Arshad.
Purdy has watched this year’s seniors weather the COVID battle as freshmen but persevering to remain with the program.
“They have come a long ways,” the coach said.
Players like Ciufu, Marchese and Rushing have put in time on their game in the off season.
That opener against the Wolves in South Burlington is about as tough as it gets.
Northern teams have long dominated the game at the Division I level owing, in part, to more extensive indoor facilities that are indispensable for getting in practice during the winter months.
But playing those teams early gives Purdy and his players a good barometer for where they are at.
The home opener at Whites Playground comes on April 22 with St. Johnsbury Academy in town.
The Rutland High girls team has a pretty significant start to the season. Three days after that opener at Bellows Falls, they have their city rivalry game with Mount St. Joseph at Whites Playground.
The RHS girls team has pretty much decided on junior Anna Gallipo as the No. 1 singles player. She moves up from No. 3 last season.
There are three senior captains: Brianna Greene, Brooke Schaffer and Abbey Watelet. Greene and Schaffer will be doubles players and Watelet is slotted for singles.
Gallipo, Emma Barclay, Jayla Eugair, Caroline McCormack, Arrika Patorti, Bethany Solari and Elizabeth Stoodley are juniors. Stoodley, McCormack, and Barclay will likely see singles action.
Sophomores are Sadie Lewis, Sophia Clark and Molly Lucas. Lucas will likely compete in singles matches.
Addison Blanchard is the lone freshman.
“Abbey, Jayla, Brooke and Brianna have really upped their game. I think we will compete pretty well,” George Schaffer said.
“I think we could get pretty far in the playoffs this year,” senior Brianna Greene said.
The match against MSJ comes early. RHS has had its way with the Mounties of late.
“That has not been one of our more competitive matches but it’s nice to have the city rivalry,” Brianna said.
Melissa Valgoi returns to coach the Mount St. Joseph girls but the Mounties have a new coach on the boys side with Hurley Cavacas taking over.
Elizabeth Williams was the No. 2 singles player for Valgoi’s team last year and will likely move up to No. 1.
Williams is one of the captains along with Laney Hussak and Tash Forrest.
The season is a chance to put down a foundation for the program without a single senior on the roster.
Two juniors, Emma Blodorn and Lauryn Charron, who have displayed plenty of athleticism in other sports, are out for tennis for the first time. Lexi Fuster is the other junior.
Sophomores include Maura Whitman, Ava John and Scarlett Laurent Lavaud.
There is a large freshman contingent — Sydney Stout, Abby Williams, Logan Morel, Mari Trombetta, Amberlyn Haley and Ava Clark.
Sarah Jane Gregory will be the manager for the girls squad.
The MSJ boys team returns pretty much intact with freshman Ben Cunningham the lone new player.
Seniors are Narvin Paul, Richard Casimir, Ryan LaForrest and Brian Pierce.
Rounding out the roster are junior Malcolm Whitman and sophomore Myles Donohue.
The Mounties were making a return in boys tennis last year following a long hiatus so measurable successes were few and far between. But Paul and LaForrest provided a highlight by winning their doubles match against Hartford with a stirring comeback, 1-6, 6-3, 10-4.
NOTES: The Rutland boys tennis team won its only title in 1986, beating Rice 4-3 in the title match. ... The MSJ boys have never been to a final. ... The Rutland girls have brought home the championship twice, beating MSJ 5-2 in 1982 and topping Stowe 5-2 in 1977. ... The MSJ girls program has a proud history. The Mounties have won five state crowns and made it to the final match 12 times. Their last title came in 1994 with a 5-4 win over Colchester. ... Purdy coached the Castleton women’s tennis teams for 10 years to a record of 91-72-1. Two of his teams won the North Eastern Athletic Conference East championship.
