WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway prides itself on offering something special every week to both challenge drivers and entertain race fans.
It doesn't get much more entertaining than the CJ Richards Classic ‘Battle at the Bowl’ on Sunday, August 7, where Modifieds big and small will tussle 67 laps for $10,000 to win, with $1,000 to start.
There has been a CJ Richards Memorial event since 2012. Track promoter Mike Bruno wanted to empower the prestige in winning such a tribute in honor of a man who founded CVRA (Champlain Valley Racing Association) in 1963 and later opened Vermont’s fastest dirt half mile on Route 22-A in West Haven later on in 1967.
Battle at the Bowl was a newer concept with a unique format taking place at the bowl since 2019. And within the blink of an eye, the two were beautifully morphed into one of the must-see marquee events to headline the 2022 racing schedule at the Speedway.
This year’s event will be a $10,000 to win battle that includes $1,000 to take the green in a 24-car starting field for drivers in the Big Block/Small Block Modified division.
How the event works is draw for heat groups followed by time trials where drivers hot lap and time with the same group. Time Trials set the lineup for the 12-lap heat races, with top five qualifying for the battle and the top three going to the redraw. A pair of 12-lap last chance qualifiers will fill out the 24-car starting field for the 67-lap main event in honor of the year Devil’s Bowl was opened.
Rules for the event can be found on the website or social media page for Devil’s Bowl Speedway, which comprise of common rule packages ran locally with various weights based on engine specs. Hoosier Racing tires are used for the event.
Taking a quick look back at some winners, it was Matt Sheppard who won Battle at the Bowl 2019 and 2021 and Anthony Perrego won in 2020.
Previous winners of the CJ Richards Memorial included Kenny Tremont Jr. (2019), Demetrios Drellos (2018), Vince Quenneville (2016), Leon Gonyo (2015), Jessey Mueller (2014), Todd Stone (2013), and Hunter Bates (2012).
Also racing that day will be the Sunoco Sportsman Modifieds with a draw-redraw race format in a 40-lap event paying $2,000 to the victor, Limited Sportsman and Mini Stocks.
“We look forward to honoring C.J. Richards again with the Battle at the Bowl Event,” said Bruno about the CJ Richards Classic ‘Battle at the Bowl’ event in a track press release.
“He opened the doors to this track in 1967. We are fortunate to be able to carry on his legacy and honor the work he did.
“We’ll see who holds the $10,000 check after taking the checkered flag. It’ll be a hard fought 67 laps."
