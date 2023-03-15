The Christ the King School 7th and 8th grade boys and girls basketball teams ended this season just as they did last year – as champions.
The CKS girls claimed their state championship with a 35-16 victory against St. Francis on Saturday, while the CKS boys beat St. Francis 27-20 at Rice Memorial High School.
The teams advance to the New England tournament in Rhode Island on March 31 and April 1.
Just as she did on the soccer pitch this fall at Mount St. Joseph, Isabella Anderson played a huge role in CKS’s success in the championship game, scoring 18 points and pulling in nine rebounds. She was followed by Heidi Pell’s nine points and eight rebounds, while Abi Fullam and Mary Kathryn Gregory had four points apiece.
CKS girls coach David Perry lauded the effort of Fullam and Pell defensively, constantly putting pressure on ball handlers that led to turnovers.
St. Francis led 6-4 after the opening quarter, but CKS responded in a big way after that.
“Once the girls calmed down, they started to get a rhythm on defense and we got into our fast break,” Perry said. “Isabella stepped up a lot on offense. St. Francis kept fighting and keeping it relatively close.”
Perry pointed to momentous play in the third quarter, where Fullam kicked the ball out to Anderson after she drew a double team. Anderson drilled a 3-pointer to push the lead to double figures and CKS wouldn’t look back.
“This season was overall very successful. A couple of refs told me after games this was the most exciting girls basketball they’d seen in a few years at CKS,” Perry said. “We have an awesome group of eighth graders, and the seventh graders have filled some big roles in different game situations.”
CKS girls roster: Annaika Downey, Mary Kathryn Gregory, Isabella Anderson, Abi Fullam, Heidi Pell, Autumn Beckett, Carmody Fortier, Izzy Smith, Dylan Collins, Maddison Drude.
Defense proved to be essential in the CKS boys’ seven-point state championship victory. CKS played in a zone, while St. Francis played a man-to-man defense.
CKS led by three at the half and St. Francis continued to hang around as the second half progressed.
Izaiah Reed came up with a big save under the CKS basket and found Phillip Welch for a crucial bucket and helped keep CKS in control ln the fourth quarter.
Welch had six points, including four in the fourth that helped seal the CKS victory. Gavin Treanor was the driving offensive force with 13 points.
According to CKS boys coach Art Treanor, Gavin Treanor plays a forward/center role on defense and a swing guard role on offense and his versatility has been a major weapon.
Reed, Corbin Chadburn, Cash Fortier and Oliver Graves all got in the scorebook with two points, while Mattias Rodriguez played an important defensive role.
The CKS boys had just seven players on their roster, much smaller than last year’s championship team, and still found a way to win the title.
“With only five eighth graders and only two seventh graders, we had our work cut out for us. Although, we lacked size we made up for it with hustle and determination,” coach Treanor said. “We took our lumps in league play and became battle-tested while learning how to get better with every game.
“We gained momentum halfway thru the season and carried it into the CYO tournament where we went 3-0. I can’t say enough about this team it’s an awesome group of kids and a pleasure to coach. We had a lot of fun.”
CKS boys roster: Gavin Treanor, Phillip Welch, Izaiah Reed, Corbin Chadburn, Oliver Graves, Cash Fortier, Mattias Rodriguez.
