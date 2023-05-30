There have been a lot of Rutland-Springfield connections. This is about one of the best of those.
It has not been the type of season that we are accustomed to seeing for Springfield High School softball.
The Cosmos struggled through a 3-13 campaign and now must make the long trip to Enosburg Falls on Wednesday as a huge underdog in the Division II playoffs.
Still, there have been bright spots and moments to cheer for Cosmos fans.
Many of those were provided by the big bat of senior Madison Clark. Her extra-base power will be a great addition to the South team in the North-South Senior Game at Castleton.
Clark also has a lot of clout off the field.
She wrote an essay that earned her some scholarship money to help pay for her upcoming years at Assumption through the Robert and Joyce Oberkotter Family Foundation.
The Foundation included a component that enabled the recipient to make a charitable donation.
Clark chose the $1,000 to go to the Justin Thomas Memorial Park on Madison Street in Rutland.
Justin Thomas is the relative that Clark never got to meet. Justin died at the age of 2 in 1997 of meningococcal disease.
Everyone who passes the Justin Memorial Park frequently sees a place teeming with small children supervised by parents as they make precious memories.
Now, due to the thoughtfulness of Clark and donations from many others, the park will get upgrades to make an even better resource for Rutland families.
Clark might well hit a home run on Wednesday at Enosburg Falls or another at Castleton in the North-South event that showcases the state’s top senior softball players.
But she has already hit her biggest home run and it will be evident daily in the smiles of small children in Rutland.
SUMMER GAME
Castleton University pitcher Brayden Howrigan is on the Vermont Lake Monsters’ staff this summer. He is working out of the bullpen for the summer collegiate baseball team that plays its games at Burlington’s Centennial Field.
Howrigan has one more year of eligibility remaining at Castleton.
“He loves to compete,” said Castleton coach Ted Shipley who plans to make some trips to Centennial to see Howrigan pitch.
“Almost all of our players are playing someplace this summer but not at the level that Howrigan is,” Shipley said.
Shipley’s pitcher Riley Orr will be pitching close by for the Glens Falls Dragons again.
The Lake Monsters’ pitching staff will have a Vermont flavor as Salisbury’s Wyatt Cameron (New England College) is also on the staff.
Middlebury College’s Kyle McCausland is also a member of the Lake Monsters and the outfielder bears watching.
He tore up the NESCAC for the 27-13 Panthers this spring, batting .429 with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs.
There is a pronounced in-state flavor to the Monsters’ outfield with Ryan Eaton (CVU and Manhattan College) and Colby Brouillette by way of BFA-ST. Albans and Clarkson University.
Northern-Vermont Lyndon baseball coach Cam Curler has arranged for his pitcher/third baseman Ryan Alt of Poultney to work out with the Glens Falls Dragons this summer.
If you are among the most fortunate, your college baseball season has not ended.
Former Vermont Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year Ian Parent (CVU) is a pitcher for Endicott College, one of only eight NCAA Division III teams still playing.
Parent and the Gulls fly out of Logan Airport early Wednesday morning for the NCAA Division III World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Their first game will be on Friday at 2:15 p.m. against Baldwin Wallace.
Imagine, being Parent and walking onto Cedar Rapids’ Veterans Stadium for the first time and seeing the six-story video scoreboard and knowing that you are on a team playing for a national championship.
CU IN GERMANY
Former Castleton University football players Tony Martinez and Moe Harris are contributing to the Dusseldorf team in the German Football League.
Dusseldorf’s recent 21-20 victory over Solingen saw Martinez catch four passes and Harris rush for a couple of key first downs in the fourth quarter.
