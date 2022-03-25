CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team got off to a sizzling start in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Spartans tore through the opposition to the tune of a 6-1 record.
The hot start is a dimming memory. The Spartans have not played a game since Feb. 27.
The weekend promised a chance to get back into the game rhythm with a doubleheader on Saturday against RPI and another twinbill on Sunday against St. Michael’s College, both at home.
But those four games were shrouded in uncertainty on Friday. The outfield was extremely wet even though the infield appeared to be fixable. It has been one of the wettest springs in recent memory.
The decision was made to move the games with RPI to the Engineers’ field in Troy, New York, while the St. Michael’s games were moved to Tuesday, April 5.
Since returning from South Carolina, the Spartans have been unable to get on their own field to practice.
“It happens to us every year. It is the nature of the Northeast,” Sports Information Director Tom Blake said. “It is usually late March or even early April before we can play.”
The Spartans are more fortunate than many of the softball teams in the region. At least they have the luxury of Dave Wolk Stadium, the field for football, soccer and lacrosse that boasts artificial turf.
“We have been on the turf almost every day. It is good to just have some open space,” said Olivia Bowen, both a pitcher and position player.
“We have not been on our field at all.
“We do what we can in the gym.”
Bowen said pitching in the gym is not ideal.
“Pitching inside in a gym is very deceiving,” the Fair Haven Union High graduate said. “The ball moves differently.”
The outfield is the biggest problem in trying to fit in this weekend’s contests.
“The outfield is a disaster. It is so saturated,” Castleton coach Eric Ramey said.
“But we have actually had a good week of practice.”
Ramey said the approach for practicing during this long lull in the schedule is to keep things fresh.
“We try not to do the same thing over and over,” he said.
“And we practice in small groups.
“The kids are certainly ready to play.”
Ramey said he believes the Spartans were able to play some games earlier in 2016. Yet, the battle to play this season is pretty typical.
There was a contingency plan to move Saturday’s games to RPI but the Troy, New York campus has also had its share of rain lately.
The tone of the conversation around the Castleton Athletic Complex on Friday was that Sunday’s forecast looked less promising than the one for Saturday.
Ramey said the players have been terrific during the lengthy hiatus.
“They have been awesome. It’s an experienced group,” the coach said.
Machaila Arjavich, a senior pitcher/utility player, embodies this attitude that Ramey so admires.
She is student teaching in Rutland which precludes her making most of the practice times.
“She finds the time to do all the workouts on her own when she can’t be here,” Ramey said.
Ramey said Arjavich is very diligent about putting in the work. It shows. She has a .353 batting average with a home run and a triple to show for her 17 at-bats in Myrtle Beach.
The turf affords the Spartans a luxury many schools do not have, but Ramey said juggling practice times for Dave Wolk Stadium can be tricky with so many other teams coveting the precious piece of real estate.
“It is about finding time available when we can get the most players there,” Ramey said.
The 6-1 record represents one of the program’s best starts ever.
That glistening mark is getting old. The Spartans don’t want to be 6-1 much longer.
