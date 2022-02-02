The Rutland boys hockey team hung around with Colchester, a top-four team in Division I, for the first two periods of their matchup at Spartan Arena Wednesday night.
But then the third period happened and the whole narrative of the game changed.
The Lakers put up five goals in the third period to win going away, 7-1 over the Raiders.
"It was a good first two periods and the third came down to who wanted it more," said Rutland coach Mike Anderson. "They wanted it more. We couldn't get the job done. Three shots in the third period, not really the effort we're looking for."
Colchester effectively wore down the Raiders' defense with its effort in the third.
Brody Rassel started the third-period scoring a goal with 11:01 to play, but the floodgates were opened with the Laker goal that opened up a three goal lead, less than six minutes later.
Liam Evarts tacked on that fourth Colchester goal and the Lakers continued to add on to their lead with goals just about every two minutes.
Alex Rublee scored with 3:44 to play, Evan Baird scored with 1:52 left and Austin Daigneault added on with 47.7 seconds to go.
It was a reward for a night where the Lakers had a heavy shot advantage, but only had mustered two goals ahead of the third.
"(Colchester) worked hard and won races to the puck. They deserved to win that game," Anderson said. "There were races and battles that we could have won, but our guys got outworked a little bit."
Colchester controlled the puck for much of the first period, but Rutland was the team that got on the board first.
Raiders sophomore Cam Rider won a race to a loose puck that was trickling into the Rutland zone and skated around the net, spotting classmate Patrick Cooley cutting straight on.
Rider found Cooley with a perfectly-placed pass and Cooley buried it for the game's first goal.
"We have guys that can put the puck in the net. We just have to find it more often," Anderson said. "We have to dig down and get a little more hungry in front of their net."
Colchester knotted the score with 4:23 in the first period with a short-handed tally. Cooper Blondin sneaked a rebound past Rutland goalie Noah Bruttomesso, following a Ryan Dousevicz shot. Dousevicz was credited an assist for his efforts.
The eventual game-winning goal came with 12:30 to play in the second on a power play where Baird put one in between Bruttomesso's pads.
Rutland (4-7) is riding a five-game losing skid and looks to snap that run at South Burlington on Saturday.
