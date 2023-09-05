Rutland High School graduate Jeff Paul has turned the Colchester girls soccer team into a Division I powerhouse.
The Lakers have made the D-I semifinals or finals every season since 2014, and if early returns are any indication, 2023 might add to that streak.
Colchester won its second straight game to open the season, cruising past Rutland 10-0 Tuesday night at Alumni Field.
Through two games, the Lakers have outscored opponents 12-0.
"We're just trying to be who we are. What has made us successful over the years has been our ability to possess and distribute and put the ball in the position to finish," Paul said. "Rutland is a very formidable team. They're young and they're up and coming.
We knew we'd have opportunity if we came to play and we put the ball on frame. Sometimes when you put the ball on frame, good things happen."
Colchester is a team grounded in fundamentals. The Lakers are quick to the ball and they're willing to make the pass that leads to a better opportunity.
"That's what the game's about. It's about possessing and keeping the ball away from the other team and communicating, all those facets that we work on every day," Paul said. "The kids work really hard. It's a challenge to come down here on a day where it's 90 degrees and you have a long bus ride."
Colchester showed no signs of having bus legs in the first half. The Lakers buried three goals within the first 17 minutes, a sign of things to come as their offense was relentless.
Isabelle Winton took advantage of a missed mark on Colchester's first goal, settling a ball in the box before tucking it just inside the right post. It was a similar story on the Lakers' second goal, coming from Katie McCullagh.
There were a handful of the Colchester goals that came from a lack of communication on the Rutland defense, but more prominently, it was the Lakers' individual and connecting brilliance that created opportunities.
Brinlee Gilfillian had an impressive cutback score inside te box early in the second half. Ava Moore had a beautiful strike where she chipped Rutland keeper Emma Grimes from well outside the box. It was impressive goals like those that became the hallmark of the game.
"We knew coming in that we were playing a very disciplined, well-coached team," said RHS coach Lori McClallen. "We knew that they were going to have a lot of speed and that their footwork and tactical sense of the game is very strong.
"We switched our formation this time, so that led to some of the missed marks in the beginning. We did not communicate enough tonight. We didn't communicate enough to stay organized."
Winton, Gilfillian, Moore and Addy Hogan had two goals apiece. McCullagh and Sarah Palmer both had one goal.
Grimes stopped 20 shots for Rutland.
RHS was well-outshot, but did have pockets of time where it created solid movement forward, especially late in both halves.
"I'm proud of the girls effort in terms of what they can do within that game," McClallen said. "They never wavered. We had a string where we were connecting passes. Those are the little pieces we can take and embellish in practice and take as a positive."
Rutland (0-2) is back on home turf on Thursday, hosting Burlington.