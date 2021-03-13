Rutland boys hockey coach Mike Anderson made sure to go around and acknowledge each and every one of his players as they took off their skates after Saturday's Division I playdown game against No. 9 seed Colchester at Spartan Arena.
His No. 8 seed Ravens had left it all out on the ice just minutes before, coming out on the losing end of a 5-4 double overtime game against the Lakers.
Saturday's game had it's fair share of momentum swings, so it was only right that 45 minutes of hockey wouldn't be enough. Fifty-three minutes couldn't decide a winner either, but 59 minutes finally did the trick.
Colchester's Austin Daigneault was the one who did the honors, scoring off an assist from Ryan Dousevicz.
It wasn't the result Anderson's Rutland skaters wanted, but he was proud of the effort they put in never give up the fight.
"The guys never gave up. They played a full game," Anderson said. "There were a couple bad bounces, but overall the team never gave up all year, so I'm proud of the guys for that."
Both teams had chances to finish the game in the the initial eight-minute overtime, but neither found the back of the net.
It was the effort of Rutland goaltender Augie Louras and Lakers netminder Kieran Phillips that made it stay all tied up.
Phillips made a huge sprawling save where he had to fully extend his body on an odd-man rush midway through the extra period. Not to be outdone, Louras made a big save of his own on the next possession down ice to keep the Ravens afloat. Both goalies were determined to not let it end there.
"The goalies both played good. It was back and forth. At the end of the day, one team has to win and one team has to lose," Anderson said.
Rutland started off Saturday's contest firing. Within the first minute, Ryan Melen skated hard down the left flank attacking the net and he spotted freshman Patrick Cooley doing the same on the right side. Melen had perfect timing on the pass and Cooley scored to put the Ravens up 1-0.
Colchester knotted the score with 3:19 in the first period on an Ian Maher goal, assisted by Evan Baird, but Rutland quickly responded with Dillon Moore, scoring on an assist from Melen and Cam Rider.
"We wanted to get out to an early lead. We knew they were going to be a good team and it would be a good game," Anderson said. "We wanted to feel good about it."
Colchester battled back in the second period to take control of the game. Louras made a great save on a 2-on-1 midway through the period, but the Lakers wouldn't be denied soon after. Aiden McHugh took a hard shot from a few feet inside the blue line and found the back of the net to tie the game.
Colchester went ahead, scoring on a power play with Bodey Towle doing the honors at the 4:10 mark of the second.
"Credit to them, (Colchester) battled back and stuck with it," Anderson said.
Rutland had a strong response in the third. Melen built on an already-strong day, executing on a one-on-one with the goalie. He made a nice move to the left side of the net, poking the puck past Phillips.
Three minutes later, Cooley scored his second of the day.
"I had confidence that we would come out flying in the third and get it back and we did," Anderson said.
It looked like Rutland had a quarterfinal berth in the bag, but the Lakers weren't done playing just yet.
Cooper Blondin scored with 54.7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Baird was credited an assist.
Saturday wrapped up the RHS career for Louras, Melen, Moore, Owen Simpson and Maguire Baker.
Rutland finishes the abbreviated 2021 season with a 0-5-1 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.