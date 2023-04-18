You get 21 outs in a high school baseball game. Until an opponent gets the final one, there is always hope.
The Colchester baseball team used up 20 of its outs, but pushed ahead before Rutland could finish the job. The Lakers held on to spoil RHS's home opener with a 5-4 win at Giorgetti Field.
"We spend a whole bunch of time talking about just playing for one pitch," said Colchester coach Tom Perry. "The game boils down to the pitch that is happening now. When you can slow it down and just try to win one pitch, make it tiny, then it allows you to make the whole thing smaller and it feels like less of a job.
"We haven't had a team in long time that is an easy out, but that was really nice to see them rally together like that in the seventh. We needed a little help, but we got it."
Rutland junior Anders Lowkes was looking to finish off a complete-game effort in the top of the seventh and looked well on his way to doing so.
A pair of Colchester runners got on base, but a strikeout of cleanup hitter Zach Davis had RHS one out way from claiming an early-season upset.
Lowkes got pair of strikes on Luke Perrotte, but a passed ball allowed leadoff batter Matai Callahan to score, and later in the bat, Perrotte shot a ball up the middle that scored Malaki Callahan for the eventual game-winning run.
Perrotte's go-ahead hit ended a very strong outing for Lowkes, who outside of the third inning where he lost some control on his breaking ball, was pretty lights out.
In that third inning, Lowkes hit a trio of batters, who all came around to score, two of which on a Josh Labelle single down the left field line. Outside of that inning, he scattered just three hits.
For the day, he went 6 2/3 innings and struck out six batters in a very potent Colchester lineup.
"(Anders) was locating his fastball, curve ball and changeup," said Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer. "That one inning, he let a couple of curves get away from him, but he pitched well and we played good defense behind him."
"Their starter competes the right way and does things well," Perry said. "He was very impressive."
Lowkes' counterpart Davis kept his side afloat and didn't let Rutland add on after RHS had pushed ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the third inning. Davis lasted through five innings, before giving way to Tyler Thompson, who pitched the last two innings.
Thompson faced the minimum in his two innings of work, allowing just one hit to Greg Olsen, who was caught stealing by Lakers catcher Jack Robinson in the bottom of the sixth.
Thompson is used to the pressure of a spot where his team needs him to hold the opponent. Perry trusts him to come through in those situations.
"(Tyler) did that for us all last year. He's a clutch guy," Perry said. "Last year, his first three appearances were all with the bases loaded with two outs and he had to come in and get somebody out. He's a tough competitor."
Coming off a nine-run loss in its opener, Rutland had to be feeling a lot better about its effort this time around.
Cleanup hitter Cam Rider looked to be in midseason form, driving in Mike Schillinger and Tyler Weatherhogg with a booming double in the first inning, before driving in Weatherhogg again in the third on single to right.
Rider ended up coming home himself on a well-executed squeeze bunt by Stefano Falco later in the inning.
Colchester figures to be a contender in Division I, so going blow for blow with the Lakers is a big positive sign for Rutland.
"It was a clean game," Bloomer said. "It looked like we were playing baseball."
RHS (0-2) will need a similar effort on Thursday with defending D-I champion Essex coming to Giorgetti for a 5 p.m. first pitch. Colchester (1-0) has its home opener on Thursday, hosting South Burlington at 4:30 p.m.
