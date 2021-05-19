FAIR HAVEN — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani would have smiled if he was at the Fair Haven softball game against Burr and Burton Wednesday afternoon. Slaters senior Zoey Cole is cut out of the same cloth.
Cole had a Senior Day she can talk about for decades, throwing a one-hitter and hitting two home runs to right field in a 12-0 win in five innings over the Bulldogs.
The lone Bulldogs hit came to lead off the fifth inning by Lyra Maiello. Maiello was behind on almost all of Cole’s pitches, but kept fouling them off to stay alive after going in a 0-2 hole. When she finally put one in play, it landed just fair in between home and first with some back spin. Cole got to the ball, but it was too late to make the play.
Outside of that unlucky play for Cole, she was dominant, keeping the young BBA lineup off balance all game long. Cole struck out eight batters and didn’t allow a runner past second base.
“I was just trying to throw strikes. My arm was messed up for a while, but I’m getting back to it,” Cole said. “I’m just trying to throw as hard as I can and see what happens.”
Fair Haven grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning with Olivia Almeida walking to lead off and stealing second. Allison Lanthier singled to score Almeida, and following a pair of walks later in the inning, Ashley Carvey singled to score Lanthier.
BBA starting pitcher Hannah Troumbley lost the strike zone in the second and walked three batters in a row in one stretch, prompting a pitching change by Bulldogs coach Nancy Sheldon.
The harder-throwing Skylar Dotson came on and it took a bit for the Slaters to adjust from Troumbley’s soft serves to the faster speed of Dotson.
“It got my timing all off,” Cole said. “It got a lot of girls timing off for our team, but we figured it out and hit the ball really well.”
After a pretty quick inning in the third, Fair Haven found its timing in the fourth. Following a Lanthier line out to center, Cole went deep over the wall to right center.
Mercedes Cathcart was plunked in the back to follow and then Sam Barker ripped one down the left-field line that made it toward the wall, scoring Cathcart and allowing the senior to come around for the inside-the-park homer.
Two more walks and a hit by pitch set up No. 9 hitter Jaylena Haley who singled to drive in a run. All told, five runs scored in the fourth. After Cole got out of the mini jam in the top of the fifth, she homered to right field to run-rule the Bulldogs.
Fair Haven coach Bill Jones didn’t know the exact number, but he estimated that Cole has either five or six dingers this season.
“A lot of the time smart coaches when we’re playing in a game that’s close and she puts that first one over the fence, they respect her bat, so they put her on base,” Jones said.
Before the game, seniors Cole, Barker, Lanthier and Emma Ezzo were honored with a quick speech from Jones. Cole, Barker and Lanthier have been part of the program throughout high school and Ezzo joined this season.
“I’m honored. I trust them a lot,” Cole said of the two seniors she’s grown up through the program with. “They’ve been with me for three years now. We’re strong together.”
“Emma is a great kid to be around. I would take 100 Emmas every day,” Jones said. “The other three seniors, it’s well deserved for them. I’m going to miss them. They’re good kids.”
Fair Haven (5-4) is at Springfield on Tuesday.
