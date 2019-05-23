Black River’s closure after the 2019-20 school year leaves a lot of holes and not just in Ludlow.
Other schools will also have a void. The Presidents have that tremendous rivalry with neighboring Green Mountain. It probably was the brightest under the lights of Dorsey Park during soccer games.
There is also that wonderful rivalry with Proctor so steeped in history and tradition.
That rivalry has been highlighted every autumn for 42 years on the soccer pitch in the battle for the Little Brown Jug.
The game was first played in 1977, the idea of Black River Athletic Director Stew Schmidt and Bob Abrahamson, his counterpart at Proctor.
The girls have their own soccer game in this rivalry when Black River and Proctor play for “All the Marbles,” a unique trophy filled with marbles.
Those things will be missed.
One tradition that might live on after Black River is closed is the Josh Cole Tournament in boys soccer that Black River has hosted for the past 24 years.
That is in the discussion stages with the town’s recreation committee, said Black River Athletic Director Joe Gurdak.
“Leland & Gray has talked about taking it over and keeping it at Dorsey Park but I don’t know if they realize the money involved,” Gurdak said.
Commemorative shirts and nice trophies are part of the package and Gurdak does not want to see anyone skimp on the event.
The tournament’s most recent field has been comprised of Black River, Windsor, Green Mountain and Leland & Gray.
Who would replace Black River?
“The most logical to me would be Proctor but we haven’t even talked to Proctor about it yet,” Gurdak said.
Four soccer teams under the lights at a neutral site seems like a pretty special slice of the fall season to me.
___
I never heard of anyone lobbying to kick CVU out of the Vermont Principals’ Association when they were winning 96 games in a row in girls basketball. There hasn’t been any talk of tossing the Redhawks out of the Metro for winning seven of the last eight crowns in girls soccer.
Certainly, there was no banter about banning Williamstown while they were going on that incredible 108-game winning streak that began back in the late 1950s. Oh wait, we didn’t penalize people for excellence back then.
The University of St. Thomas was involuntary removed from the NCAA Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The school will not be allowed to compete as a full member following the spring of 2021.
The Tommies’ transgression? They won too much.
Sure their undergraduate enrollment is a little bigger than the other school’s in the league at 6,199. Guess what? The University of Southern Maine boasts an enrollment of 6,110 and competes in the Little East Conference along with Castleton University.
No, the MIAC Presidents’ Council pretty much said that the reason the Tommies are being tossed is that they won too much when that organization fingered “athletic comparative parity” as the concern, according to D3sports.com. They called St. Thomas “a member in good standing.”
That means the school’s athletic administration did everything within the framework of NCAA Division III athletics, played by the rules and did things the right way. Their only sin was winning too much.
The MIAC awards an all-sports trophy to the school with the best performance across all sports over the school year. The Tommies have won the last 12.
They defeated conference member St. Olaf 97-0 in football last fall. The Tommies also won 71 consecutive games in women’s basketball.
Simply, they have been the gold standard of the MIAC. It’s what everyone should be striving for.
But they were just too good in an age when many high school no longer have valedictorians and salutatorians.
Excellence? Has it become a dirty word?
__
Poultney softball coach Tony Lamberton kept saying he liked his young softball team that often listed four eighth-graders in its starting lineup. He said how much he believed this club could be a force come playoff time even when they were losing games by scores of 20-4 and 28-7 to Proctor and 16-1 and 28-11 to West Rutland.
Maybe Lamberton will be prophetic when the playoffs get rolling on Tuesday. The Division IV Blue Devils recently beat White River Valley 7-4, a WRV team that is 12-2 and has the chance to be a top-four seed in the Division III playoffs.
___
The Bellows Falls Post 37 baseball team recently had a meeting for players and the club will dress the full 18 players coach Bill Lockerby was hoping he would have. Baseball is alive and well in BF.
___
Monday is an exciting day for athletes and coaches. The playoff pairings are announced for spring sports. They officially find out their opponents and the road they must travel to get to that place everyone wants to wind up at — the state championship game.
It is the time of the season when the stakes are high. The finality attached to each game creates excitement that could rarely be reached during the regular season.
Following her team’s lacrosse victory over Burr and Burton Academy on Wednesday, Maggie Schillinger spoke about the stark realization during the playoffs as a senior of the possibility every game being your last.
It will be an exciting day around our office, too, as we chart our own course as to what games hold the most interest and should be covered.
We also have two guests coming into the office that day at noon to talk about the playoffs on our podcast The Inside Pitch — Fair Haven baseball coach Adam Greenlese and Proctor softball coach Abby Bennett.
___
Vermont has long boasted four divisions in its core sports.
Now, with all the consolidation of schools, it is time to go to three divisions.
It won’t be an easy sell. That is because many coaches want the easiest path to a state title and they have the ear of the athletic directors.
But there are coaches like Green Mountain girls basketball and softball coach Terry Farrell who believe the time has come to be a three-division state.
___
Does it seem peculiar to anyone else that Rutland and Burr and Burton Academy are not on each other’s football schedules this season? Now that BBA has been moved up to Division I, the game seems like a natural.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.