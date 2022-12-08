Rutland County is filled with talented athletes, and for some, the athletic journey doesn’t end once they turn their tassel at high school graduation.
The college fall season recently wrapped up and one of Rutland’s own Breukelen Woodard was part of a national championship soccer team.
In the meantime, most winter sports are in full swing, inching closer to their holiday breaks, before the big push toward the end of the season once the calendar turns.
Many athletes who shined at Rutland County high schools, and outside of it at Springfield and Green Mountain, are making an impact at the next level
Here’s a sampling of local athletes that have competed this winter.
Elise Magro, Rutland: Magro is Rutland High School’s lone girl to reach 1,000 career points and she’s putting the finishing touches on a standout career at Castleton University. Assuming she stays healthy, she could reach 1,000 points at CU as well. She leads the team with 15.2 points per game.
Liz Bailey, West Rutland: Bailey joined the CU women’s hoops team after the holiday break last year and was an instant difference-maker. Now in a starting role as a sophomore, she’s been even more impressive. She’s averaging 12.4 points per game and a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game, along with 15 blocks.
Kathryn Moore, Rutland: Moore has found a role as a bench contributor for the Castleton women’s basketball team. She’s averaging 13.3 minutes per game and is fourth on the team in assists.
Maggie McKearin, Proctor: McKearin, a prolific scorer at Proctor, is finding her role on the CU women’s hoops team after a strong soccer season. Playing in seven games, she’s buried a trio of 3s.
Kerigan Disorda, Fair Haven: Disorda is a captain on this year’s NVU-Lyndon women’s basketball team. The junior has started every game at guard and is the team’s leading facilitator.
Courtney Brewster, Fair Haven: Disorda’s high school teammate at Fair Haven, Brewster has been a top player for Colby-Sawyer College this winter. The sophomore is averaging 7.4 points per game and leads the team with 6.4 rebounds per game.
Rylee Burgess, Rutland: Burgess has started all eight games for the Keene State women’s basketball team in her junior season. She’s fifth on the team in scoring, but her main strength has been on the boards, where she leads the Owls with 8.8 rebounds per game.
Gabby Wardwell, Springfield: Wardwell has been a dominant post presence for the NVU-Johnson women’s basketball team this year, averaging 13.8 points per game and 14.9 rebounds per game. Earlier in the winter, she set a single-game rebounding record at the school.
Lyla Tarbell, Mill River: Tarbell, a freshman, has seen action in three games this season for Vermont Tech. High school teammate Molly Bruso is also on the roster.
Noah Tyson, Rutland: Tyson, a senior on an 8-1 Colby College men’s basketball team, is second on the team with 12.1 points per game. He’s scored in double figures seven times and is also second on the team in rebounds per game.
Jamison Evans, Rutland: Evans, a junior, is one of three players on the Lynn men’s hoops team scoring in double figures. He’s averaging 12.8 points per game and has been the team’s best marksman from long range.
Kohlby Murray, Fair Haven: Murray is in the midst of a breakout sophomore campaign at Norwich, starting every game and averaging 14.1 points per game, good for second on the team. He’s also been the Cadets’ best 3-point shooter with 17 3s.
Jake Williams, MSJ: Williams, a four-year standout at Mount St. Joseph, has seen four games of action in his freshman season for the Emmanuel College men’s basketball team.
Meghan Hamilton, Rutland: Hamilton, a former Miss Vermont Hockey, is a graduate student on the University of New England women’s hockey team. In 12 games this winter, she had four assists and 20 shots. Her assist total is second on the team.
Izzy Crossman, Rutland: Crossman, who had 21 goals and 20 assists for Rutland as a senior, is a freshman on the Liberty University women’s Division II club team. She has a team-leading 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists).
Reilly Flanders, Fair Haven: Flanders, a standout at Fair Haven, opened his Castleton track and field career as part of a program record 4x400 relay race last weekend.
Mac Perry, West Rutland: Perry, a state champion at West Rutland, began his college track and field career last weekend, finishing fourth in the 60-meter hurdles.
Kiera Pipeling, West Rutland: Pipeling opened the track and field season with a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash for Castleton last weekend.
Isabell Lanfear, West Rutland: Lanfear, a state champion at West Rutland, was a top-10 finisher in shot put in her first collegiate track and field meet for Castleton.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
