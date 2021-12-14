High school winter sports got going this past weekend, beginning a new chapter for athletes across the state.
Many local athletes have completed the high school chapter of their career and have continued their journey at the college ranks.
With many college teams entering a small break ahead of the holidays, it’s a perfect time to look at winter sports athletes from Rutland County teams, along with Springfield and Green Mountain, that are showing their skills at the collegiate level.
Here is a sampling of local athletes that have competed this winter.
Elise Magro, Rutland: The lone 1,000-point scorer at Rutland High School continues to build a legacy at Castleton University in her third year with the Spartans’ women’s basketball team. Magro currently leads CU with 17.6 points per game and is tied for the team lead in assists.
Ryleigh Coloutti, Fair Haven: Coloutti joined Magro in the Castleton backcourt this winter with a similar resume, as Fair Haven’s program scoring leader. That scoring prowess has been on display during her freshman season, where she is averaging 14.6 points per game and is second on the team in rebounds.
Kerigan Disorda, Fair Haven: Once upon a time, Disorda was Coloutti’s backcourt partner, but nowadays, she is in her sophomore season at NVU-Lyndon. Her freshman season was wiped away by COVID protocols. Disorda has made three starts and averages 4.5 points per game.
Rylee Burgess, Rutland: Burgess has started all 10 games this season for the 4-6 Keene State Owls. She is third in scoring (8.7 ppg) and rebounds (4.7 rpg) on the team. The first matchup of the season against former high school teammate Magro is on Jan. 19 in Castleton.
Kiera Pipeling, West Rutland: Pipeling is on the Word of Life/Davis College Huskies women’s basketball team, where she leads the the team with 11.3 points per game. The freshman has played in seven games and started four. She also played on the school’s soccer team in the fall.
Molly Bruso, Mill River: Bruso has started all but one game for Vermont Tech this winter. She is second on the team with 7.3 points per game and leads the club with 8 rebounds per game.
Noah Tyson, Rutland: Tyson, a junior who took advantage of the extra year of NCAA eligibility, has been the leader of the Colby College men’s basketball team with 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, both team highs for the Mules. Heading into their winter break, Colby sits at 6-4 with NESCAC play quickly approaching in January.
Jamison Evans, Rutland: Evans has been enjoying the warm weather of Florida at Lynn University, where is a junior on the Fighting Knights’ men’s basketball team, which plays in the Division II Sunshine State Conference. Evans has played in seven games this year, averaging 4.9 points per game.
Kohlby Murray, Fair Haven: Murray has been a quality bench contributor in his freshman season at Norwich University. He’s played in all 10 Cadet games and averages 4.3 points per game for the 6-4 squad.
Levi Haviland, Poultney: The 6-foot-6 Haviland is in his junior season at NVU-Lyndon, where he’s played in four games and started twice. The Hornets are 2-8 heading into their winter break.
Logan Montilla, MSJ: Montilla, a former state champion basketball player at MSJ, has played in a game for Division II Dominican College in Orangeburg, New York. The Chargers have had a great year, going 9-1 so far.
Conner Ladabouche, Rutland: Ladabouche, who attended Rutland High, has played in nine games this winter as a junior on the Castleton University men’s hockey team. He notched his lone goal of the season against Rivier on Nov. 26.
Meghan Hamilton, Rutland: Hamilton, a former Miss Vermont Hockey, is in her senior season playing for the University of New England women’s hockey team. She’s played in all 10 games for the Nor’Easters and notched a trio of assists, tied for second on the team.
Brandon Bennett, Springfield: Bennett, a former wrestling standout at Springfield, is in his sophomore season competing for the Plymouth State wrestling team. He’s wrestled four matches at the 197-pound weight class.
A few other standout local athletes on rosters include: Conner McKearin, a state champion and 1,000-point scorer at Proctor, at Colby-Sawyer: Courtney Brewster, a state champion at Fair Haven, also at Colby-Sawyer, but out with an injury suffered last winter; West Rutland’s Elizabeth Bailey, another state champion, who is not officially on the Castleton women’s basketball roster just yet, but set to join the club in the second semester.
