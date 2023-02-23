Vermont high school playoffs are shifting into full gear in the coming weeks and their collegiate counterparts are wrapping up their seasons as well.
Castleton University’s Liz Bailey surely remembers the feeling of winning a championship at the Barre Auditorium with West Rutland in 2019.
Bailey and this year’s CU women’s basketball team just missed out on the opportunity to play for a championship, falling in the Little East Conference semifinals on Thursday.
Local athletes like Bailey are doing everything they can to make the most of their collegiate athletic experience.
Here’s a sampling of local athletes that competed collegiately this winter and are wrapping up their season.
Liz Bailey, West Rutland: Bailey broke out for the Castleton women’s basketball team this year, starting every single game and recently earning LEC Player of the Week honors. Her field goal percentage was among the most elite in the nation. She averaged 14 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Elise Magro, Rutland: Magro joined the 1,000-point club at Castleton earlier in the season, a club that she is the only member of for the Rutland girls basketball program. She finished her standout Spartans career with 1210 points, good for seventh all time in program history. Magro led the LEC in scoring with 18 points per game and 4.8 assists per game.
Kathryn Moore, Rutland: Moore carved out a role as a bench for the CU women’s hoops team this winter. She earned around 11 minutes per game. Moore was a solid distributor from her wing spot.
Maggie McKearin, Proctor: Similar to Moore, McKearin has found a role coming off the bench for CU. She’s flashed some of the shooting ability she put on display in high school by hitting 10 3s this year, which ranked fourth on the team.
Kerigan Disorda, Fair Haven: Disorda, a junior on the NVU-Lyndon women’s basketball team, helped the Hornets win 10 games this winter as one of the team’s captains. Disorda started all 23 games she played in this winter. She tied for the team lead in assists and was top 25 in assists per game in the North Atlantic Conference.
Courtney Brewster, Fair Haven: Brewster and her Colby-Sawyer women’s basketball teammates were knocked out of the GNAC Tournament on Tuesday. The sophomore post players earned starts in 14 of her 20 games this season. She was third on the team in scoring with 8.0 points per game and led the team in rebounding with 7.6 a game and blocks. Brewster’s rebounding was a top-10 mark in the GNAC.
Rylee Burgess, Rutland: Burgess, a junior post player, started all 23 games she appeared in this winter for the Keene State women’s hoops team. She was one of the most prolific rebounders in the LEC this winter with 8.1 boards per game, the third best mark in the league.
Gabby Wardwell, Springfield: Wardwell was dominant this winter for the 14-12 NVU-Johnson women’s basketball team. On top of setting a single-game rebounding record for the school, she averaged a double-double with 15.6 points per game and 18.8 rebounds per game. Her rebounding mark was the best in Division III by multiple rebounds per game.
Lyla Tarbell, Mill River: Tarbell and the Vermont Tech women’s basketball team have a Yankee Small College Conference quarterfinal game against Southern Maine Community College on Saturday. Tarbell has made 15 appearances during her freshman year with two starts.
Molly Bruso, Mill River: Bruso, Tarbell’s teammate at Vermont Tech, got a bit of a late start, making her first appearance in mid-January, but has started 10 games since. She ranks second on the team in scoring with 10.1 points per game and averages a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game.
Noah Tyson, Rutland: Tyson and the Colby College men’s basketball team is still alive in the NESCAC Tournament, playing at Williams College on Saturday with a 19-6 mark. Tyson is second on the team with 12.1 points per game and leads the team in rebounding. He’s consistently been one of the Mules’ best defensive performers as well.
Jamison Evans, Rutland: Evans, a 1,000-point scorer at Rutland High, ranked third in scoring for the Lynn University men’s basketball team this winter as a junior. His specialty was his marksmanship from deep, where he buried 35 3s.
Kohlby Murray, Fair Haven: Murray turned into one of the best players on the Norwich University men’s basketball team this winter as a sophomore. He led the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game and was tops in made 3s and steals as well.
Evan Pockette, Rutland: Pockette joined the Castleton men’s basketball team after winter break and the most of his 11 appearances. Earning 9.2 minutes per game, he shot 50% percent from the floor, setting himself up as a future contributor for the Spartans.
Conner McKearin, Proctor: McKearin joined his younger sister Maggie in the Castleton basketball family when he, like Pockette, joined the men’s squad after winter break. He made 11 appearances, even earning a start against nationally-ranked Keene State.
Jake Williams, MSJ: Williams and the Emmanuel College men’s basketball team played in the GNAC Tournament semifinals on Friday. Before that game, Williams had made 15 appearances for an Emmanuel squad that has a lot of young talent.
Meghan Hamilton, Rutland: Hamilton is graduate student on the University of New England women’s hockey team that plays Suffolk in the Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals on Saturday. Hamilton has found the back of the net twice this season and she’s dished out six assists, good for fifth on the team.
Izzy Crossman, Rutland: Crossman, a freshman, led the Liberty University women’s Division II club team with 25 points during the regular season, with 10 goals and 15 assists, averaging more than a point a game.
Reilly Flanders, Fair Haven: Flanders has been part of a handful of records during his freshman season competing at Castleton. Most recently, he was part of the program record 4x200 relay at the LEC Championships, where CU finished in 1:35.05.
Mac Perry, West Rutland: Perry was also one of the four runners on the program-record 4x200. He also finished sixth in the 60-meter hurdles during the league championships.
Kiera Pipeling, West Rutland: On top of her sixth-place finish in the 200-meter dash for Castleton at Smith College, Pipeling also had a pair of top-20 efforts in the Middlebury Snowflake in January.
Isabell Lanfear, West Rutland: Lanfear, a freshman, most recently had a 12th-place effort in the shot put with a toss of 9.94 meters at the LEC Championships. She was a top-10 finisher in shot put the previous week at Middlebury, establishing herself as a premier thrower for the Spartans moving forward.
