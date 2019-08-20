Carson Leary could always run with the football. Now, he might get a chance to do it again.
The University of New Hampshire has moved Leary from defensive end to tight end this season. The junior might get a chance to show what he can do at his new spot on Sunday when the Wildcats hold their Blue & White Game.
Otter Valley’s Leary had one of the most prolific days toting the football that anyone has ever had in Vermont in the 2015 state championship game. He amassed a mind-boggling 424 yards on 34 carries with five touchdowns in a 33-14 victory over U-32.
Leary began his big day with a 68-yard touchdown run on just the second play of the game.
He was a hard-running 220-pound back with speed who overmatched those attempting to tackle him.
Now, he is a 6-foot-2, 243-pound tight end.
UNH opens the season on Sept. 7 at Holy Cross.
Leary might not be the only former Otter making noise on a college football field this year. Word has it that Leary’s former OV teammate Trevor Peduto might have a very good chance at starting on the defensive line for Valley City State in North Dakota.
A call placed to the Valley City State sports information office revealed starters for the opener against Jamestown on Aug. 29 won’t be released until about Sunday.
Peduto is listed at 6-foot-2, 255 pounds on the Valley City State roster.
___
The Castleton University football team has its Green & White Game on Saturday. The team is scheduled to be in Dave Wolk Stadium from 9 a.m. until noon.
This is a great weekend for Castleton fans getting a sneak preview of their teams under game conditions.
Sunday, the women’s soccer team takes the field at Applejack Stadium in Manchester at 11 a.m. for a scrimmage against Skidmore College.
The CU men’s soccer team plays its scrimmage at Applejack Sunday at 1 p.m. against MCLA.
___
Isabel Valerio alternated each year at Proctor High School between being a goalkeeper or a field player.
She was successful at both positions. She had said she preferred being a field player but wanted to be in the place that best helped the team.
During her senior year, she was able to play in her preferred spot up on the line and responded with 28 goals.
Now, she has made the Salve Regina University women’s soccer team.
She had to pass a physical test for goalies and was able to do that. Then, she decided to attempt the test for field players and, again, came through.
She is available to play either in the net or at striker for the Seahawks with the season opener coming up on Aug. 30 at Eastern Nazarene.
Valerio, a sophomore at the school in Newport, Rhode Island, worked out this summer with goalie coach Scott French.
