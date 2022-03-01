PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Following a 6-1 showing in Myrtle Beach, the Castleton University softball team swept the Little East Conference's weekly awards as Jamie Boyle, Olivia Joy, and Blake Riche each saw recognition.
Boyle was named Player of the Week after racking up 11 hits and 10 RBIs in six games. She holds a .550 batting average and registered two three-hit performances.
Boyle drove in three runs and smacked two doubles as Castleton defeated NVU-Lyndon in the season opener.
Pitcher of the Week Joy earned two wins and striking out 20 in 14 innings. The junior tossed a one-hitter in a five-inning victory over NVU-Johnson before posting a career-high 10 strikeouts against Lyndon two days later. Joy sports an impressive 0.50 earned run average through three appearances.
Totaling eight hits and eight RBIs, Riche was tabbed Rookie of the Week. She went 2-for-2 with an RBI in her debut against Johnson and followed the performance with another two-hit effort against Johnson the next day.
Riche was a driving force in Castleton's 21-run explosion against Mass. Maritime with three hits and a team-leading five RBIs.
The Spartans' season resumes Saturday, March 26 when RPI visits for a doubleheader.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Leidt earns POY
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College women's hockey senior Madie Leidt was named the 2022 NESCAC Player of the Year and was joined by three Panthers on the All-NESCAC teams when the conference announced its postseason honors on Tuesday.
Leidt, junior Jenna Letterie and classmate Claudia Vira each earned first-team laurels, while junior Eva Hendrikson was selected to the second team.
Bill Mandigo reeled in the final accolade for the Panthers, as NESCAC Coach of the Year. Middlebury is 22-0-0 and will serve as the host of the conference semifinal and championship games on Saturday and Sunday in Kenyon Arena.
Leidt was named the player of the year for the second time, earning her previous award in 2020. It was her third-straight All-NESCAC First-Team selection and she was the 2018 NESCAC Rookie of the Year.
Leidt is tied for the conference lead in points (27) and is first in goals (16) and game-winning goals (seven). Leidt is the ninth Panther to garner NESCAC Player of the Year honors and just the second two-time recipient (Emily Quizon 2005 and 2006).
Mandigo, the winningest coach in women's collegiate hockey with 620 victories, earned coach of the year honors for the fifth time in his career (2004, 2011, 2016 and 2018).
His team's 15-0-0 league record marked the first time since the 2008-09 campaign that a NESCAC school went undefeated with no ties during the regular season, while the 22-straight victories is the second-longest winning streak in program history.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SMC at 0-2
COLCHESTER — The Saint Michael's College baseball team opened up its season last week in Northboro, Massachusetts, playing against American International.
The Purple Knights fell in both games 23-1 and 11-8.
Fair Haven alumnus Andrew Lanthier played in both games and went 3-for-7 with a team-high two RBIs.
SMC will be down in Fort Myers, Florida for eight games, starting on March 13.
Norwich at 2-0
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University baseball team opened its season on Sunday, winning 4-3 and 8-6 against Centenary.
Otter Valley alumnus Alex Polli is on the Cadets' roster as a catcher.
The Norwich softball team opens on Monday with a week of games in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Proctor alumna Sydney Wood is a freshman catcher for the Cadets.
