PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton softball team earned a dominant 10-4 victory before falling 7-4 Saturday afternoon at Rhode Island College.
Jamie Boyle and Miranda Fish highlighted the victory, both going 3-for-4 at the plate. Eight different Spartans registered a hit in the opener.
Castleton (11-7) scored seven runs across the last three innings of the first game and Katie Gallagher picked up a win in relief, her fourth victory of the year.
Allie Almond went 3-for-4 for the Spartans in the 7-4 loss. Machaila Arjavich drove in two runs.
On Monday, Boyle was named Little East Conference Player of the Week and Gallagher was named Rookie of the Week.
BASEBALL
Spartans drop two
CASTLETON — Dropping its fourth straight, the Castleton University baseball fell to Rhode Island College, 12-2 and 9-2 in a non-conference doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Spartan Field.
Reece de Castro and Jarrett Williams had two hits in the opening loss and Armando Cardenas had three hits in the second game for Castleton.
VOLLEYBALL
RIC 3, CU 2
CASTLETON – The Castleton University women’s volleyball team won the first two sets Saturday against Rhode Island College, but ultimately came up short in a five-set Little East Conference thriller at Glenbrook Gym, 3-2.
Castleton won the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-15.
Lizzie Goodrich had 16 kills and Jessica Trudeau had 13 kills to lead the Spartans (0-4).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CU 2, RIC 0
CASTLETON — Propelled by two second-half goals, the Castleton University women’s soccer team defeated Rhode Island College 2-0 in a Little East Conference (LEC) contest Sunday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Julia Carone had one goal and the other was an own goal. Alex Benfatti made eight saves for the Spartans (3-1).
The Castleton men also played Rhode Island College, playing in Providence, Rhode Island, and the Spartans lost 5-0.
MEN’S LACROSSE
WestConn 27, CU 7
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team fell to Western Connecticut State on Saturday, 27-7.
Chris LaBonte and Hunter Sarro had three goals apiece for the Spartans (0-9).
The Castleton women hosted Western Connecticut at Dave Wolk Stadium and lost 20-3 on Senior Day.
Kimberly McCarthy had two goals for Castleton. Aubra Linn had a goal and an assist.
The Spartans finish the regular season 3-8 and will be the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament.
TRACK & FIELD
CU in Canton
CANTON, N.Y. — The Castleton men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the St. Lawrence Invitational Saturday.
On the men’s side, David Harvey was the sole competitor in the 110 meter hurdles, posting a time of 16.44, a new personal best.
Freshmen Jack McQuade and Wayne Alexander led the way for Castleton in the 100 and 200 meters respectively.Alexander also competed in the 400 meters and placed third.
Joseph Ouimet placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 2.90.
Castleton placed fourth in the meet with 30 points — St. Lawrence claimed the victory.
For the women, Gwyn Tatton won the javelin in a landslide with her mark of 34.27 meters. Mariah Jollie won the hammer throw with a personal best 39.16.
Lauren Folland, who broke the program record in the shot put last weekend, took third in the event with a mark of 10.96 meters.
Shay Lawrence won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.40, a personal best.
As a team, the Spartans placed fourth with 66 points.
MEN’S TENNIS
USM 8, CU 1
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University men’s tennis team dropped an 8-1 Little East Conference (LEC) contest to Southern Maine Saturday afternoon at Gorham High School.
Jason Lipscomb earned the only victory for the Spartans, a 6-1, 6-2 win over Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
