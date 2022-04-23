CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's lacrosse team scored seven first-quarter goals and never looked back, delivering a 15-3 win over Rhode Island College on Senior Day at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Kimberly McCarthy scored eight goals, the most in a single game by a Spartan since Brianna MacKay scored eight against UMaine-Farmington in 2016. The total was one shy of the program's single-game record of nine set by Marie Van Der Kar against Becker in 2009.
McCarthy, MacKay and Van Der Kar are the only players in program history to reach the eight-goal threshold in a single game, with Van Der Kar doing so on three occasions.
McCarthy finished with nine points total, adding an assist. Lacey Greenamyre had a goal and three assists. Tien Connor had a goal and two assists while Ryanne Mix added two goals. Madelyn Cote had a goal and an assist, while Grace Sharkey scored her second goal of the season. Deena Jacunski also found the back of the net for Castleton.
Raven Payne made five saves on eight shots faced for Castleton, earning the win in goal.
Castleton wraps up the season with a pair of road games next week, playing at Plymouth State Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and at UMass Dartmouth Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
CU 12, USM 10
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team earned a crucial conference victory on Saturday afternoon, defeating University of Southern Maine 12-10 in road Little East Conference play.
Though Castleton (2-12, 2-4 LEC) trailed largely on the stat sheet, the Spartans led on the scoreboard the entirety of the game. They led 6-1 at halftime and 10-3 after three quarters, building a sufficient lead to hold off a late USM (3-8, 1-1 LEC) comeback attempt.
Chris LaBonte racked up four points on two goals and two assists, while Ethan Esposito netted a hat-trick for the Spartan attack. Dawson Nalette had three helpers in the game, while Griffin Weller had a goal and two assists. Hunter Sarro, Collin Johnson and Cam Frankenhoff had two scores apiece.
Castleton is back in action Tuesday night at UMass Boston at 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Castleton sweeps
CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team earned two important conference victories on a storybook Saturday afternoon at Spartan Field. After being honored prior to the opening game, four different seniors homered in the thrilling sweep of Rhode Island College, winning 4-1 and 11-1.
Castleton gave up a run in the first inning of the first game, but held RIC the rest of the way. Kylie Wright homered in the win and Jamie Boyle drove in two. Olivia Joy got the win in the circle, her fifth complete game of the season.
The Spartans' bats exploded in the second games, scoring three in the first and breaking it open with a seven-run third.
Wright, Kate LaPan, Makenna Thorne and Kayla Fac homered in the win. Fac drove in three, while Wright, Jess Heinrichs and Allie Almond drove in two. Wright got the win in the circle.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU, PSU split
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Castleton baseball team continued their road trip with a conference matchup against Plymouth State Saturday afternoon, claiming Game 1 12-2 before dropping the nightcap 10-0 to earn the split.
Castleton led the whole way in the first game after scoring four runs in the first inning.
Riley Orr picked up the win, going seven innings and striking out six. Rutland's Reese de Castro drove in four runs, while Tyler McLain had three RBIs.
Plymouth broke the second game open with a five-run fifth and didn't look back. Trey Parker tossed a complete game two-hitter for the Panthers.
The Spartans have a matchup against Keene State Tuesday.
MEN'S TENNIS
Salem 9, CU 0
SALEM, Mass. — The Castleton men's tennis team took a brief road trip to take on Salem State in an LEC matchup Saturday afternoon, falling 9-0 to the Vikings.
