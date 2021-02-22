EWING, N.J. — The Castleton University wrestling team remained undefeated, beating nationally-ranked The College of New Jersey 21-17.
The Spartans were leading the No. 13 team in the nation by just one point —18-17 — heading into the heavyweight bout to end the evening. After falling behind and trailing late in the third period, Chance LaPier registered a critical takedown to claim a one-point win by decision, propelling Castleton to victory.
Castleton is 4-0. TCNJ suffered its first loss of the year.
Frank Darwak opened the day with a win at 125 pounds, defeating Nick Denora by decision, 10-5. Michael Gonyea followed that bout up with a technical fall victory at 133 pounds, beating Larry Mecionda 17-0.
Domenic Difrancescantonio got TCNJ on the board with a win at 141 pounds over James Rodriguez via decision, 5-2. Robert Dinger bested CU’s Logan Dubuque via fall in 4:24 to make it just a one-point match: 9-8.
Max Tempel — the fifth-ranked 157-pounder in the nation — stopped the skid for Castleton, winning via major decision over David Santiago, 10-0. Michael Angers, at 165 pounds, bested Matthew Sacco with a 9-4 decision to give Castleton a six-point cushion.
Reid Colella came out on top in the 174-pound bout against Cooper Fleming, with a 5-2 decision. Sampson Wilkins was victorious for the Spartans 184 pounds, blanking Thomas Anderson on his way to a 3-0 victory via decision.
Haven Tatarek fell via technical fall, 15-0, to as the Spartans lead narrowed to 18-17.
With the outcome of the match on the line, LaPier went toe-to-toe with Dylan D’Amore at the heavyweight class. LaPier found himself trailing 6-5 in his bout with less than 30 seconds remaining in the third period.
With time ticking down, LaPier managed a two-point takedown of D’Amore to go ahead 7-6, and refused to allow him off the mat as the timer ran out for the victory for LaPier.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
RIC 63, CU 38
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University women’s basketball team dropped a road contest on Saturday, falling 63-38 at Rhode Island College.
The Spartans fall to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in LEC play, with all four losses coming in road contests. Rhode Island College remains unbeaten at 7-0 (6-0 LEC).
Castleton struggled shooting, making just 15 of 54 on the day while RIC knocked down 23 of 49. Castleton was 4-for-15 from long range.
Brooke Raiche led Castleton in scoring with 12 points in addition to five rebounds, while Elise Magro added 10 points, three boards and two assists. Taylor Goodell pulled in a team-high eight rebounds, while Grace Turner added seven boards.
Rhode Island College was led by 22 points from Brooke Young and a double-double from Sophia Guerrier, who dropped 16 points and pulled in 13 rebounds. Guerrier also added a team-high four assists, while Izabelle Booth had seven rebounds for the Anchorwomen.
Castleton returns to action Wednesday night at 6 p.m. when it hosts Keene State at Glenbrook Gym.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CU 3, NEC 0
HENNIKER, N.H. — Guided by an offensive boost from the freshmen and a flawless defensive effort, the Castleton University women’s ice hockey team earned a 3-0 win over New England College Saturday evening at Lee Clement Arena.
After a scoreless first period, the Spartans put pressure on the Pilgrims’ defense the entire second period and Riley Nichols broke the deadlock at the 3:00 mark. After a Casey Traill pass off the far boards from center ice, Nichols broke towards goal and slid one past Weir for her first-ever collegiate goal.
Emily Harris doubled the lead shortly after as she gave the Spartans a 2-0 advantage at the 3:56 mark of the period with a rebound goal.
Harris would add another goal later in the second period at the 9:11 mark. With her two-point performance, Harris now leads the team in points with five (three goals, two assists).
Kirsten DiCicco earned her first-career shutout win in goal as she finished with 14 saves. The Spartans ended the game outshooting the Pilgrims, 50-14.
Castleton returns to action Friday against Plymouth State in a non-conference matchup at Spartan Arena. The puck is scheduled to drop at 4 p.m.
