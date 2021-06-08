NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s and women’s rugby programs will have a new home this fall.
The new nearly $1 million clubhouse is set to be complete in August, just in time for the fall 2021 seasons for the men’s and women’s rugby programs. It also serves as the center piece for the Norwich University Scrum Alums fundraising as the rugby program celebrates its 51st anniversary this September.
The new clubhouse has an expanded deck area, more windows, and an improved layout. The full interior plans will include spacious men’s and women’s locker rooms, restrooms, conference rooms, and more.
The old rugby building was demolished in early May and construction on the new home for Norwich rugby has already began.
Randy Gaetz and Alan DeForest, both class of 1975, contributed lead gifts to the project that totals $965,000. The Scrum Alums have raised over $665,000 since the fundraising campaign kicked off in October, 2020.
The new clubhouse will be dedicated on Sept. 11 during the 51st and 37th years of men’s and women’s rugby celebrations.
The men’s program is set to make its debut in the New England Wide Rugby Conference (NEWRC) this fall, while the women will play their second season in the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) Division III league.
Hartford’s Smith honoredLYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball player Codi Smith was named to a pair of All-New England teams last Tuesday.
Smith, a senior Sport Management major, was selected as a Second Team outfielder by both D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association in conjunction with Rawlings.
The Hartford native is the third Hornet to be honored by D3baseball.com. Pitcher Jake Jourdain was a Second Team selection in 2019 and outfielder Andre Eason Jr. was a Second Team selection in 2018. Smith is also Lyndon’s first ABCA/Rawlings honoree since Eason garnered Second Team honors in 2018.
Smith was recently named the North Atlantic Conference Player of the Year and was a 1st Team All-Conference outfielder.
He was also the recipient of NVU-Lyndon’s Dudley Bell Award, given to the university’s outstanding male athlete. At the plate Smith led the NAC in batting average (.478), on base percentage (.557), slugging percentage (.955), home runs (7), and runs batted in (30). He also tied for the conference lead in runs scored (24), doubles (9), and walks (16). He finished fourth in hits (32).
Smith also made seven appearances on the mound, including five starts. He posted a 3-1 record with one save. He led the NAC in strikeouts (53) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.91) and finished fifth in earned run average (3.09).
Lyndon finished the 2021 season with an 11-11 overall record. The Hornets posted an 11-8 mark in NAC play and tied for second place in the NAC East Division.
Lafrenz at NVU-Johnson
JOHNSON — Last week, Northern Vermont University–Johnson announced Andrew Lafrenz will be the next head men’s soccer coach for the Badgers
Lafrenz has been the head coach of the NVU-Johnson women’s soccer team since 2016 and he was the men’s soccer coach at Newbury College in Brookline MA from 2009 to 2015.
Lafrenz also serves as the Coordinator of the Sport Management Concentration at NVU-Johnson where he works as the academic advisor for all Sport Management Students and as a Part-Time Faculty.
While at Newbury College, Lafrenz led the Men’s Soccer program to historic heights including two appearances in the NECC Men’s Soccer Championship Game. Lafrenz was named NECC Coach of The Year in 2013. Lafrenz was also named as Newbury College Coach of the Year following the 2013 and 2015 seasons.
Over the past five years and four seasons coaching the NVU women, Johnson has produced 13 players named to the NAC All-Academic team and three players have been named to NAC All-Conference teams.
Lafrenz played on the Johnson State College men’s soccer team in 1997 and 1998 and was a student assistant for the 1999 season. Lafrenz also worked as Johnson State College assistant coach for both men’s and women’s Soccer under Head Coach Brian Buczek in the 2007 season.
Lafrenz holds a master’s in education from Boston University in Coaching and Physical Education and he earned his bachelor’s degree from Johnson State College in 2000.
Ellis at Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Dani Ellis as an assistant women’s lacrosse coach last week.
She comes to Middlebury from Washington & Lee (W&L) University, where she has served as an assistant women’s lacrosse coach for the past three seasons.
Ellis was a four-year letter winner on the Winthrop University women’s lacrosse team. She played in 75 career games, earning 75 goals and 85 assists.
Ellis spent the following two years at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), where she earned her master of education in Sport Leadership. She was the graduate assistant for the Rams’ women’s lacrosse team during the 2016-2017 season and was promoted to the director of player development for the squad during the 2017-2018 academic year.
In her first season at W&L in 2019, the team totaled the second-most wins in program history, finishing the year 18-3. The Generals advanced to the NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals.
